Apex Legends Mobile will likely release next year

Six new soccer mobile games by Electronic Arts are also coming.

Apex Legends Mobile will complete development in early 2021 and will likely release later in the year, Electronic Arts’ CEO Andrew Wilson revealed during the company’s quarter two financial results today.

A mobile version of Apex was confirmed in October 2019, but it seems that its release has been postponed, probably due to developmental hurdles caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Wilson said today the game will be released in the 2022 fiscal year, which begins April 1, 2021.

Apex Legends has made over $500 million in this year alone. Jorgensen said the release on mobile, along with this growth of the game on PC and consoles, Apex could get $1 billion in net revenue every year.

“Mobile grew year-on-year, again, and we’re excited about our new title slate for this platform, particularly Apex Legends and the [six new] soccer games,” Jorgensen said.

No information about Apex Legends Mobile has been revealed yet. It is also not confirmed whether the game will be cross platform like Fortnite Mobile or a separate games like PUBG on Android and iOS.