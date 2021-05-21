E3 2021 reveals list of global broadcast partners, includes Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok

More than 20 media partners will help distribute the digital event.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has released a full list of official partners that will be taking part in broadcasting the revamped E3 2021 event from June 12 to 15.

These partners are a mix of global video and social media services that will all broadcast at least portions of E3 2021 or help execute social campaigns around the event.

In total, there are 27 different official partners that have signed on for E3 this year, including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Gaming, TikTok, VENN, Steam, Reddit, Entertainment Weekly, WEBEDIA, Wechat, Bilibili, and AfreecaTV.

Related: ESA shares new details about E3 2021’s digital format, app, and online portal

“Working with these leading companies ensures that this year’s all-digital E3 experience will reach audiences around the world,” ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said. “This will be the first time ever that E3 will be freely available across all of these major services, allowing us to reach video game fans from all corners of the globe.”

E3 2021 will be a four-day, public event featuring major reveals, press conferences, industry showcases, and more. An additional five-day “media access week” will begin on June 7 ahead of the public launch on June 12. More details can be found on the official E3 website.