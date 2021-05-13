ESA shares new details about E3 2021’s digital format, app, and online portal

The app and online portal will have a lot of community-driven features.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has finally detailed how its online “portal” and app will work as part of the revamped E3 2021 event.

This app will be one of the core features allowing the ESA and all of its partners to facilitate the all-digital E3 in a way that’s still interactive for fans around the globe.

Running from June 12 to 15, the public version of the E3 app will give users around the world access to exhibitor booths, lounges, forums, leaderboards, and profile creation options. Many of these features will work to try and simulate a more traditional E3 experience in a digital space.

“From the moment we decided to host E3 virtually, we’ve been focused on providing an interactive experience for fans around the globe that goes beyond the typical livestream,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the ESA. “The result is a bespoke online portal and app that will allow fans, media and industry professionals to have an E3 experience designed to run parallel to the four-day broadcast, laying the foundation for interactive E3 elements to continue beyond this year’s all-virtual show.”

Here are the specifics for each of the announced features:

Exhibitor booths Special events, VOD content, articles, and more that will act as portals for information and announcements tied to specific exhibitors.

Lounges Online spaces that will let E3 attendees gather and interact in various ways.

Forums Specifically tailored boards that will focus on discussion and sharing among attendees.

Leaderboards A tracker of sorts for the gamified show elements benign implemented into E3 2021.

Profile creation A customizable profile that will be used within the app, will tie into the leaderboards, forums, and other elements.



The portal and app will feature the E3 live broadcast, with interactive overlays powered by Hovercast and more.

An additional five-day “media access week” will begin on June 7 ahead of the public launch on June 12. This will include an online calendar tool to help with scheduling appointments and different video conferencing and chat features.

More details about the portal, app, and E3 as a whole will be shared later this month once signups for media and public access become available.