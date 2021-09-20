Does Pokémon TCG Live have microtransactions?

The Pokémon Company is changing a lot with the release of Pokémon TCG Live, including the core mechanics for how players will collect cards, items, and accessories within the digital trading card platform.

Compared to the older Pokémon Trading Card Game Online app, which has been active since May 2012, TCG Live will offer multiple different in-game currencies and a specific way to transfer content over.

Players will also be able to transfer almost all of their TCGO content over to TCG Live at launch, with all cards from Sun and Moon Lost Thunder onward being playable right away. TPC has also confirmed that the new app will support the expanded format, with all Black and White series cards and forward being made available in future updates.

The game will continue to support the use of digital codes found in physical Pokémon TCG products, while also implementing new in-game currency—Coins, Credits, and Crystals. But in-game trading won’t be returning. Instead, players will need to use Coins to purchase cosmetic items and Crystals to unlock Booster Packs, promo cards, and more.

Credits can be earned by redeeming or transferring cards in TCG Live and can be used to purchase single cards to add to your collection.

TPC hasn’t confirmed any direct form of microtransaction that will be present in the game. But it wouldn’t be that odd to see TCG Live offer some form of real money to in-game currency exchange when it does release.

At launch, cards featured in Sun and Moon Lost Thunder onward will be playable right away, though players can still transfer cards from any Black and White. Playable support for those cards will come in future updates to allow for expanded format play, while there’s currently no news on if the cards released in the HeartGold and SoulSilver series or prior will be supported at any point.