Dislyte Relic Guide | Best Relics for each character

Dislyte has been taking the world by storm since its initial release earlier this year. It is an RPG with stylish urban mythological vibes. Created by Lilith Games, this game is set in a futuristic timeline, complete with vibrant visuals, an excellent soundtrack along with memorable characters that have superhero-like powers.

The playable characters in this game are all mythological figures from different parts of the world. Some players might notice some similar faces in the roster of the game with regards to mythological figures. These characters are called Espers and each of them has their own unique abilities related to their godly status.

These powers are further enhanced by a Relic system in the game.

Relics

Dislyte provides Espers with Relics, which are accessories that can be equipped on them to further boost their stats or abilities. Relics come in different types and rarities, with each higher tier providing better bonuses. These are the different tiers of Relics:

Flawless: Four secondary attributes each.

Superior: Three secondary attributes each.

Elite: Two secondary attributes each.

Fine: One secondary attribute each.

Not all Relic types can be used on the same characters, which is why players will have to know which Relics synergize the best with which type of characters in order to bring out their full potential.

Relic deep dive

Screengrab via Lilith Games

Before we delve into that, there are a few things that players should note about Relics. First of all, Relics come in two types: they can either be a two-piece set Relic or a four-piece set Relic. The more pieces there are, the stronger the overall Relic gets. Each of the Relics has different attributes, with the primary attribute defining the purpose of the Relic and the secondary attributes accentuating the Relic for a mix of playstyles. The secondary attributes generally synergize well with the primary attribute.

Relics pieces go into different slots as well, making it possible for each slot to have a different primary attribute type. While there can be only one primary attribute per Relic, depending on the tier of the Relic, they can have up to four available secondary attributes.

Relics can also be leveled up to make them more powerful. Each level-up costs a certain amount of gold while getting progressively costlier with each level. The cost of the levels can also go even higher if the Relic is of a higher tier. As of now, the current highest level a Relic can go up to is 15. After maxing it out, the Relic’s true potential is unleashed.

Along with leveling up, Relics can be upgraded as well. Upgrading a relic improves the primary attribute that the Relic provides while also unlocking a new secondary attribute at levels three, six, nine, 12, and 15. If all four of the secondary attributes are already unlocked, they will be boosted instead, increasing their overall power.

One final thing to note is that Relics define their power by their quality. These are denoted by the number of stars that a Relic has. The more the stars, the better the quality is, and the higher the quality, the better value its attributes will offer the Esper using it.

Best Relics for each Esper type

In Dislyte, every Esper falls under one of two types: DPS and Support. Each of these classes plays its own role in the game and as such, requires different Relics to bring out their true power. While the role of the DPS Espers is purely to output damage, the role of the Support Espers is to ensure their allies stay alive through it all.

DPS

Screengrab via Lilith Games

DPS (or Damage Per Second) Espers are the damage dealers of the team. Since their job is to ensure that the team does as much damage as possible, they will require Relics that supplement that role. As such, the stats to go for on their Relics would be ATK, C.RATE, and C.DMG.

ATK represents the attack stat of the Esper. The higher this value is, the more overall damage the Esper can output.

C.RATE refers to the critical hit rate. This is the rate at which certain damage types can cause a critical hit, dealing more damage than their usual attack would, based on a percentage multiplier.

C.DMG is the critical hit damage that an Esper deals. This stat represents the damage multiplier of the critical hit. The higher the multiplier, the more damage the critical hit will do.

As such, DPS Espers will benefit more from one of these two Relic sets:

Hades set: A more defense-oriented set. This one is perfect for more of the high damage Espers that have low HP and die quicker due to its special ability to heal the Esper for 35 percent of the damage that they deal.

War Machine set: A more attack-oriented set This one provides higher damage than the Hades set with its special ability to grant a bonus 30 percent damage boost if all parts are gathered.

Whichever set the player chooses to use, the stats to prioritize are always C.RATE and C.DMG multipliers as they boost the overall damage output of the Esper.

Support

Screengrab via Lilith Games

The humble Support class Espers are the backbone of the team. They are the ones solely responsible for keeping their DPS counterparts alive while providing defensive and offensive buffs. These buffs can range from simple stat boosts to one Esper to amplifying the entire team’s potential DPS and status inflicting prowess.

Supports generally do not need too much in terms of stats, since their only priority is to enable their teammates. Due to this, they only need to focus on one major stat which is SPD, while also ensuring that their ACC is up to par.

SPD refers to the speed stat. The higher this stat is, the faster the Esper can take action during their turn. A higher speed stat means that their order priority is higher during the turn, ensuring that they can buff their teammates and cast debuffs on their enemies before they can even act.

ACC is the accuracy stat. This stat governs the chance probability of landing a hit or, in the support’s case, applying a debuff. Having a high accuracy stat will ensure that all of the debuffs land as intended on the enemies, weakening them before the DPS Espers can fight them.

For these reasons, we have two Relic sets that are perfect for support Espers.

Wind Walker set: This is one of the best Relic sets for support Espers as it provides everything the support needs. With a flat 25 percent increase in the speed stat, this set ensures that the support will stay on top of the buffs and debuffs in most cases.

Abiding Panacea set: This is the other best Relic set for support Espers that focus more on healing their allies. The special ability of this set amplifies all healing that the support provides by 30 percent, restoring more HP than initially intended.

We hope that this provides players with a better understanding of Relics and the ways their functions affect the game. Remember that it is always better to have a completed four-piece Relic set than to have four individual strong pieces of different sets.