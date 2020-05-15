Dignitas Female CS:GO team to compete in VALORANT

Popular CS:GO team Dignitas Female plans to start competing in VALORANT, the organization announced earlier today.

EMUHLEET, one of the players on the squad, commented on their decision by saying that they were quick to recognize VALORANT’s potential and thought the game had a decent balance between having a high skill ceiling and the ability to reach broader audiences.

“As both a competitive team and female pioneers in the esports space, we’re constantly on the lookout for new opportunities to better connect with our fanbase while also feeding our competitive edge,” EMUHLEET said.

DIG Fe thrives on challenges and the team is excited to take on their next. @BasedGodMilk, @EMUHLEET, @rainCSGO and @DEADTheia of DIG Fe are expanding to #VALORANT! pic.twitter.com/QtI3KBVsKm — DIG (@dignitas) May 15, 2020

The organization also confirmed that the team will continue to compete in CS:GO.

Dignitas’ female division rose to fame when it started its reign after winning the Katowice Major in 2018. The team went on to win another Major in 2019 and has consistently produced high placings in many events.

Dignitas Female will be making its official VALORANT debut in ANEW VALORANT Women’s 1k Open and Elite Esports Rivalry Bowl Invitational, which are both taking place this weekend.

This isn’t the first migration we’ve seen from CS:GO to VALORANT, however. Former CS:GO pro Brax also made the switch to VALORANT last month.

VALORANT is in beta and the game’s full release is scheduled for this summer.