Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer, Swordsoul, and more discovered in new Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel datamine

Even with a few new card packs and Duel Festival events finally rolling into Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel over the last month or so, fans still weren’t thrilled with Konami’s seeming lack of attentiveness to its newest platform post-launch, especially after the most recent Forbidden and Limited list.

However, it seems like the next big wave of content is coming soon, as the most recent update allowed users like ItsBradazHD to datamine a ton of future cards, assets, and other goodies—including the upcoming addition of cards like Destiny HERO – Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer.

Datamined Leaks: A New Selection Pack is coming soon, featuring the "Swordsoul" and "PUNK" archetypes – as well as the long-awaited Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer!#MasterDuel #YuGiOh #YuGiOhMasterDuel #遊戯王マスターデュエル pic.twitter.com/ZRkWYabdBI — Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide (@MasterDuelSite) May 6, 2022

Certain changes have already been confirmed by Konami following the update, like some changes to the user interface, new animations and effects for popular cards like Lightning Storm, and some nice quality of life features such as the ability to batch-generate cards you don’t own in the Deck Edit screen.

Ignoring visuals, most players will care about the new content coming to the game, which includes a future Selection Pack that will feature cards from archetypes like Swordsoul, P.U.N.K., Drytron, and Ursarctic. Destiny HERO – Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer will also make its debut, which many players predicted when Konami Semi-Limited Fusion Destiny on the new ban list.

A new Structure Deck is also on the way, “Cybernetic Successor,” which will bring in cards from the TCG’s Cyber Strike Structure Deck and give players access to Cuberdark End Dragon. A new Bundle Deal is also being added that will give players 10 Master Packs and a copy of Infinite Impermanence.

As for non-cards, multiplier new Duel Fields and Mates are also going to be added to the shop, featuring the likes of Wightbaking, Salamangreat Gazelle, and Ninja Grandmaster Hanzo. Future Mates were also picked out, including Dragonmaid Nudyarl, Scapegoat Token, and Bitron, though the latter two appear to be linked to Duel Pass 3 and 4 respectively.

Datamined Leaks: Some more little bits:



– Dragonmaid Nudyarl mate (missing some shop assets)

– Scapegoat Token and Bitron seem to be Duel Pass 3 and Duel Pass 4 rewards, based on file names and asset style.#MasterDuel #YuGiOh #YuGiOhMasterDuel #遊戯王マスターデュエル pic.twitter.com/k0FMiEFmEY — Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide (@MasterDuelSite) May 6, 2022

In addition to the new cards and products, six new Duel Festival events were also discovered: Fusion, Classic, Link, Pendulum, Monster Type, and Attribute. Each of these will be detailed as they become available over the coming months, but the basic concepts are easy to see.

Solo Mode will be getting a lot of new content in the future too, with the following modes being contained within the leak with rewards like card sleeves and profile icons.

Orcust

Dream Mirror

U.A.

Six Samurai

Danger

Nephthys

SP Deck Challenge 2 (GX)

Duel Strategy 2

It is very likely that this content makes up most of Master Duel’s next two or three months, outside of new card packs being added over time. None of the actual cards or products have been confirmed by Konami yet, so it is unclear if or when some of it might become available.