CoD: Mobile’s new event is giving players the Thermite with Noir camo

Call of Duty: Mobile’s last featured event for season 13 has dropped. It’s called “Extra, Extra!” and offers a lot of rewards, including a new parachute skin, thermite with noir camo, and more.
The event can be found on the featured tab of the event page. Players have to complete tasks to earn progress points that will unlock the rewards.
Event Tasks
- Play one match in any mode: 10 points
- Play three matches in any mode: 10 points
- Play 10 matches in any mode: 20 points
- Login for two days: 10 points
- Login for four days: 40 points
- Become MVP in matches twice: 20 points
- Enter the top 15 in battle royale twice: 20 points
- Kill 30 enemies in any mode: 10 points
- Kill 50 enemies in any mode: 10 points
- Play three matches with friends in any mode: 20 points
Event Rewards
Weapon XP Card
- It’s unlocked at 60 points.
FHJ-18 with Wintergreen camo
- It’s unlocked at 80 points.
Parachute with Snowframe camo
- It’s unlocked at 100 points.
Thermite with Noir camo
- It’s unlocked at 150 points.
Call of Duty: Mobile’s 13th season is expected to conclude on Jan. 25. After this, Activision will be refreshing the game’s seasonal count, with the next season being called season one.