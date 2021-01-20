CoD: Mobile’s new event is giving players the Thermite with Noir camo

Call of Duty: Mobile’s last featured event for season 13 has dropped. It’s called “Extra, Extra!” and offers a lot of rewards, including a new parachute skin, thermite with noir camo, and more.

The event can be found on the featured tab of the event page. Players have to complete tasks to earn progress points that will unlock the rewards.

Screengrab via Activision

Event Tasks

Play one match in any mode: 10 points

Play three matches in any mode: 10 points

Play 10 matches in any mode: 20 points

Login for two days: 10 points

Login for four days: 40 points

Become MVP in matches twice: 20 points

Enter the top 15 in battle royale twice: 20 points

Kill 30 enemies in any mode: 10 points

Kill 50 enemies in any mode: 10 points

Play three matches with friends in any mode: 20 points

Event Rewards

Weapon XP Card

It’s unlocked at 60 points.

Screengrab via Activision

FHJ-18 with Wintergreen camo

It’s unlocked at 80 points.

Screengrab via Activision

Parachute with Snowframe camo

It’s unlocked at 100 points.

Screengrab via Activision

Thermite with Noir camo

It’s unlocked at 150 points.

Screengrab via Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile’s 13th season is expected to conclude on Jan. 25. After this, Activision will be refreshing the game’s seasonal count, with the next season being called season one.