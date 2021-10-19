CoD: Mobile season 9 patch notes: New weapons, maps, BR class, and more

A lot of new features are coming.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season nine, Nightmare, is deploying soon.

The season has a Halloween-theme to it. It’s accompanied by many new features including weapons, a map, operator skill, BR class, and more. Here are the complete patch notes for CoD: Mobile’s season nine.

New Maps

Hovec Sawmill

Image via Activision

The Modern Warfare map is coming to mobile.

It will be available in these modes: Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, Domination, Free-for-all, Hardpoint, and more.

Halloween Standoff

Image via Activision

The Halloween-themed map is coming back to CoD: Mobile for a limited time.

It will be available in these modes: Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, Domination, Free-for-all, Hardpoint, and more.

New Operator Skill

TAK-5

Image via Activision

This operator skill heals the player and their teammates. It also provides 50 extra HP.

New Game Mode

Drop Zone

The classic mode from Modern Warfare is making an appearance in mobile.

In this, players must battle for airdrops on the map while capturing objectives to secure victory.

It will be available on Rust, Hackney Yard, Shoot House, and Scrapyard.

New Battle Royale Class

Pumped

Image via Activision

Active Skill: Power Jump Holding the jump button will propel the player into air while consuming nitrogen. Hip Fire and ADS are available when traveling to the skies to take down enemies. It can be canceled into the wingsuit mode.

Passive Skill: Pump Up Players gain jet jumping ability through the class’ passive. Multiple jumps consume nitrogen. Shooting in the air increases spread but reduces accuracy.



New Weapons

Image via Activision

Swordfish

A four-round burst fire rifle which has a long range, low damage attenuation, and strong lethal ability in one burst.

It comes with the custom long-sword magazine attachment. This makes it a five-round burst weapon while decreasing recoil and bullet spread. It increases the difficulty of killing enemies in one burst, though.

Thumper

A rear-mounted grenade launcher with medium damage and low ammunition.

New Tactical Euipment

Flash Drone

Image via Activision

Releases a drone forward which blinds all enemies in its range.

Undead Siege Update

Image via Activision

Map Adjustments

Some adjustments have been made to the mobile base location on Isolated.

New Mission

Escort Mission: Dempsey is in danger while collecting aether crystals. Players must escort him and the truck full of aether crystals back to the base.

Zombie Skill Adjustments

Pulverizer: Its ground thumping skill can now knock players into the air.

Heavy Gunner: Its stomp can now temporarily disable turrets.

Undead Siege Collection

A collection of zombies and turret related Easter eggs, stories, and more are now available to be unlocked by completing tasks.

Balance and Adjustments

Multiplayer and Battle Royale

CR-56 AMAX – M67 Ammo Reduced range: Short range distance has been reduced from 36 to 30 meters while the medium range distance has been reduced from 51 to 42.5 meters. The damage to upper arms has been reduced from 62 to 48. The vertical recoil has been slightly increased.

M13 The ADS movement speed with the weapon has been increased from 0.6 to 0.65. The reload time has been reduced from three to 2.5 seconds. The MP basic bullet speed has been increased from 600 to 900. Heavy Long Barrel: The movement speed has been adjusted from -4 to -2 percent. .300 RTC 30 Round Reload: The bullet speed increase has been replaced with silencer effect. ADS Speed adjusted from -8 to -3 percent. .300 RTC Double Stack 40 Round Reload: Replaced bullet speed increase with the silencer effect. New Effect: Reload Speed has been increased by 10 percent. Movement Speed adjusted from -2 to -1 percent. An issue where the M13 did not receive the general accuracy improvement in BR has been fixed.

KN44 The basic horizontal recoil has been reduced. The initial hipfire bullet spread has been reduced by 13 percent. The damage to arms has been increased from 26 to 28. The damage to chest has been increased from 28 to 31. The damage to head has been increased from 31 to 33. OWC Marksman: Vertical Recoil has been adjusted from -3.2 to -8 percent. OWC Ranger: Vertical Recoil adjusted from -3.2 to -6 percent. MIP Strike Stock: Vertical Recoil adjusted from -3.2 to -8 percent.

Chopper Short range distance without any attachment has been adjusted from 10 to 14.

UL736 The base damage has been adjusted from 25-22-20-19 to 28-24-20-19. The movement speed has been adjusted from 1.04 to 1.06. The ADS time has been adjusted from 0.448 to 0.4. 50 Round Reload: Movement Speed adjusted from -1 to -1.5 percent. 60 Round Reload: Movement Speed adjusted from -1.5 to -2.5 percent.

S36 The recoil when not using any attachments has been reduced.



Battle Royale

Weapons

MX9 The base Damage has been adjusted from 30-24-16-15 to 25-21-18-16.

SKS The starting vertical recoil has been increased by 50 percent. The bullet spread during continuous fire has been increased by 35 percent after the first shot. An issue where the SKS fired a hitscan instead of the projectile has been fixed.



Scorestreaks