CoD: Mobile season 9 patch notes: New weapons, maps, BR class, and more

A lot of new features are coming.

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season nine, Nightmare, is deploying soon.

The season has a Halloween-theme to it. It’s accompanied by many new features including weapons, a map, operator skill, BR class, and more. Here are the complete patch notes for CoD: Mobile’s season nine.

New Maps

Hovec Sawmill

Image via Activision
  • The Modern Warfare map is coming to mobile.
  • It will be available in these modes: Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, Domination, Free-for-all, Hardpoint, and more.

Halloween Standoff

Image via Activision
  • The Halloween-themed map is coming back to CoD: Mobile for a limited time.
  • It will be available in these modes: Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, Domination, Free-for-all, Hardpoint, and more.

New Operator Skill

TAK-5

Image via Activision
  • This operator skill heals the player and their teammates. It also provides 50 extra HP.

New Game Mode

Drop Zone

  • The classic mode from Modern Warfare is making an appearance in mobile.
  • In this, players must battle for airdrops on the map while capturing objectives to secure victory.
  • It will be available on Rust, Hackney Yard, Shoot House, and Scrapyard.

New Battle Royale Class

Pumped

Image via Activision
  • Active Skill: Power Jump
    • Holding the jump button will propel the player into air while consuming nitrogen. Hip Fire and ADS are available when traveling to the skies to take down enemies.
    • It can be canceled into the wingsuit mode.
  • Passive Skill: Pump Up
    • Players gain jet jumping ability through the class’ passive. Multiple jumps consume nitrogen. Shooting in the air increases spread but reduces accuracy.

New Weapons

Image via Activision

Swordfish

  • A four-round burst fire rifle which has a long range, low damage attenuation, and strong lethal ability in one burst.
  • It comes with the custom long-sword magazine attachment. This makes it a five-round burst weapon while decreasing recoil and bullet spread. It increases the difficulty of killing enemies in one burst, though.

Thumper

  • A rear-mounted grenade launcher with medium damage and low ammunition.

New Tactical Euipment

Flash Drone

Image via Activision
  • Releases a drone forward which blinds all enemies in its range.

Undead Siege Update

Image via Activision

Map Adjustments

  • Some adjustments have been made to the mobile base location on Isolated.

New Mission

  • Escort Mission: Dempsey is in danger while collecting aether crystals. Players must escort him and the truck full of aether crystals back to the base.

Zombie Skill Adjustments

  • Pulverizer: Its ground thumping skill can now knock players into the air.
  • Heavy Gunner: Its stomp can now temporarily disable turrets.

Undead Siege Collection

  • A collection of zombies and turret related Easter eggs, stories, and more are now available to be unlocked by completing tasks.

Balance and Adjustments

Multiplayer and Battle Royale

  • CR-56 AMAX – M67 Ammo
    • Reduced range: Short range distance has been reduced from 36 to 30 meters while the medium range distance has been reduced from 51 to 42.5 meters.
    • The damage to upper arms has been reduced from 62 to 48.
    • The vertical recoil has been slightly increased.
  • M13
    • The ADS movement speed with the weapon has been increased from 0.6 to 0.65.
    • The reload time has been reduced from three to 2.5 seconds.
    • The MP basic bullet speed has been increased from 600 to 900.
    • Heavy Long Barrel: The movement speed has been adjusted from -4 to -2 percent.
    • .300 RTC 30 Round Reload: The bullet speed increase has been replaced with silencer effect.
    • ADS Speed adjusted from -8 to -3 percent.
    • .300 RTC Double Stack 40 Round Reload: Replaced bullet speed increase with the silencer effect.
    • New Effect: Reload Speed has been increased by 10 percent.
    • Movement Speed adjusted from -2 to -1 percent.
    • An issue where the M13 did not receive the general accuracy improvement in BR has been fixed.
  • KN44
    • The basic horizontal recoil has been reduced.
    • The initial hipfire bullet spread has been reduced by 13 percent.
    • The damage to arms has been increased from 26 to 28.
    • The damage to chest has been increased from 28 to 31.
    • The damage to head has been increased from 31 to 33.
    • OWC Marksman: Vertical Recoil has been adjusted from -3.2 to -8 percent.
    • OWC Ranger: Vertical Recoil adjusted from -3.2 to -6 percent.
    • MIP Strike Stock: Vertical Recoil adjusted from -3.2 to -8 percent.
  • Chopper
    • Short range distance without any attachment has been adjusted from 10 to 14.
  • UL736
    • The base damage has been adjusted from 25-22-20-19 to 28-24-20-19.
    • The movement speed has been adjusted from 1.04 to 1.06.
    • The ADS time has been adjusted from 0.448 to 0.4.
    • 50 Round Reload: Movement Speed adjusted from -1 to -1.5 percent.
    • 60 Round Reload: Movement Speed adjusted from -1.5 to -2.5 percent.
  • S36
    • The recoil when not using any attachments has been reduced.

Battle Royale

Weapons

  • MX9
    • The base Damage has been adjusted from 30-24-16-15 to 25-21-18-16.
  • SKS
    • The starting vertical recoil has been increased by 50 percent.
    • The bullet spread during continuous fire has been increased by 35 percent after the first shot.
    • An issue where the SKS fired a hitscan instead of the projectile has been fixed.

Scorestreaks

  • SAM Turret
    • The explosion damage has been increased from 198 to 385.
    • The point cost has been reduced from 850 to 660.
  • Swarm
    • The number of drones has been increased from four to six.
  • Napalm
    • The point cost has been reduced from 1500 to 1190.
  • Lightning Strike
    • The point cost has been reduced from 1050 to 850.
    • The explosion range of missiles has been increased from 10 to 15 meters.