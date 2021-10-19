CoD: Mobile season 9 patch notes: New weapons, maps, BR class, and more

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season nine, Nightmare, is deploying soon.
The season has a Halloween-theme to it. It’s accompanied by many new features including weapons, a map, operator skill, BR class, and more. Here are the complete patch notes for CoD: Mobile’s season nine.
New Maps
Hovec Sawmill
- The Modern Warfare map is coming to mobile.
- It will be available in these modes: Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, Domination, Free-for-all, Hardpoint, and more.
Halloween Standoff
- The Halloween-themed map is coming back to CoD: Mobile for a limited time.
- It will be available in these modes: Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, Domination, Free-for-all, Hardpoint, and more.
New Operator Skill
TAK-5
- This operator skill heals the player and their teammates. It also provides 50 extra HP.
New Game Mode
Drop Zone
- The classic mode from Modern Warfare is making an appearance in mobile.
- In this, players must battle for airdrops on the map while capturing objectives to secure victory.
- It will be available on Rust, Hackney Yard, Shoot House, and Scrapyard.
New Battle Royale Class
Pumped
- Active Skill: Power Jump
- Holding the jump button will propel the player into air while consuming nitrogen. Hip Fire and ADS are available when traveling to the skies to take down enemies.
- It can be canceled into the wingsuit mode.
- Passive Skill: Pump Up
- Players gain jet jumping ability through the class’ passive. Multiple jumps consume nitrogen. Shooting in the air increases spread but reduces accuracy.
New Weapons
Swordfish
- A four-round burst fire rifle which has a long range, low damage attenuation, and strong lethal ability in one burst.
- It comes with the custom long-sword magazine attachment. This makes it a five-round burst weapon while decreasing recoil and bullet spread. It increases the difficulty of killing enemies in one burst, though.
Thumper
- A rear-mounted grenade launcher with medium damage and low ammunition.
New Tactical Euipment
Flash Drone
- Releases a drone forward which blinds all enemies in its range.
Undead Siege Update
Map Adjustments
- Some adjustments have been made to the mobile base location on Isolated.
New Mission
- Escort Mission: Dempsey is in danger while collecting aether crystals. Players must escort him and the truck full of aether crystals back to the base.
Zombie Skill Adjustments
- Pulverizer: Its ground thumping skill can now knock players into the air.
- Heavy Gunner: Its stomp can now temporarily disable turrets.
Undead Siege Collection
- A collection of zombies and turret related Easter eggs, stories, and more are now available to be unlocked by completing tasks.
Balance and Adjustments
Multiplayer and Battle Royale
- CR-56 AMAX – M67 Ammo
- Reduced range: Short range distance has been reduced from 36 to 30 meters while the medium range distance has been reduced from 51 to 42.5 meters.
- The damage to upper arms has been reduced from 62 to 48.
- The vertical recoil has been slightly increased.
- M13
- The ADS movement speed with the weapon has been increased from 0.6 to 0.65.
- The reload time has been reduced from three to 2.5 seconds.
- The MP basic bullet speed has been increased from 600 to 900.
- Heavy Long Barrel: The movement speed has been adjusted from -4 to -2 percent.
- .300 RTC 30 Round Reload: The bullet speed increase has been replaced with silencer effect.
- ADS Speed adjusted from -8 to -3 percent.
- .300 RTC Double Stack 40 Round Reload: Replaced bullet speed increase with the silencer effect.
- New Effect: Reload Speed has been increased by 10 percent.
- Movement Speed adjusted from -2 to -1 percent.
- An issue where the M13 did not receive the general accuracy improvement in BR has been fixed.
- KN44
- The basic horizontal recoil has been reduced.
- The initial hipfire bullet spread has been reduced by 13 percent.
- The damage to arms has been increased from 26 to 28.
- The damage to chest has been increased from 28 to 31.
- The damage to head has been increased from 31 to 33.
- OWC Marksman: Vertical Recoil has been adjusted from -3.2 to -8 percent.
- OWC Ranger: Vertical Recoil adjusted from -3.2 to -6 percent.
- MIP Strike Stock: Vertical Recoil adjusted from -3.2 to -8 percent.
- Chopper
- Short range distance without any attachment has been adjusted from 10 to 14.
- UL736
- The base damage has been adjusted from 25-22-20-19 to 28-24-20-19.
- The movement speed has been adjusted from 1.04 to 1.06.
- The ADS time has been adjusted from 0.448 to 0.4.
- 50 Round Reload: Movement Speed adjusted from -1 to -1.5 percent.
- 60 Round Reload: Movement Speed adjusted from -1.5 to -2.5 percent.
- S36
- The recoil when not using any attachments has been reduced.
Battle Royale
Weapons
- MX9
- The base Damage has been adjusted from 30-24-16-15 to 25-21-18-16.
- SKS
- The starting vertical recoil has been increased by 50 percent.
- The bullet spread during continuous fire has been increased by 35 percent after the first shot.
- An issue where the SKS fired a hitscan instead of the projectile has been fixed.
Scorestreaks
- SAM Turret
- The explosion damage has been increased from 198 to 385.
- The point cost has been reduced from 850 to 660.
- Swarm
- The number of drones has been increased from four to six.
- Napalm
- The point cost has been reduced from 1500 to 1190.
- Lightning Strike
- The point cost has been reduced from 1050 to 850.
- The explosion range of missiles has been increased from 10 to 15 meters.