CoD: Mobile season 8 update: APK and OBB download links for Android

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season eight update is here with a lot of new features. The season has been themed around the game’s second anniversary, which will take place on Oct. 1.

The main highlight of the new update is the Blackout map. The large battle royale from Black Ops 4 can now be played on mobile. Other than this, major changes to the BR mode, new weapons, perk, scorestreak, and balance changes have been introduced in this update.

If you are on an Android device and want to hop into the new season, you can update the game through the Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can also manually download the APK and OBB files to hop into the new season.

Download links

How to download CoD: Mobile’s season eight update?