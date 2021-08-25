CoD: Mobile season 7 update: APK and OBB download links for Android

Elite of the Elite is bringing two new maps, modes, weapons, and more to the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season seven will begin on Aug. 25 at 7pm CT, but the content update for the new season has already arrived.

The seventh season is called Elite of the Elite and is bringing a lot of new content to the game. Scrapyard 2019 and Monastery are two new maps coming later this season. Two new weapons are also launching, the Hades LMG and the Crossbow. The Hades will be available in tier 21 of the battle pass while the Crossbow should be unlockable through a seasonal challenge.

If you were already on the latest version of the game, you can simply open CoD: Mobile to download the in-game update. Alternatively, you can download the APK and OBB files to hop into the latest season.

Download Links

How to download CoD: Mobile with the APK and OBB files?

Once the two files complete downloading, click on the APK file to begin the installation process. You may need to allow the installation of apps from unknown sources through the settings for this.

The APK file can be deleted after the game is installed.

The OBB file has to be moved to another folder on your device. This is located at Android > OBB > com.activision.callofduty.shooter.

Once this is done, open CoD: Mobile on your Android device and enjoy. You will still need to download additional files like maps and skins in the game, though.