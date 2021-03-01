CoD: Mobile may get a new marksman rifle in season 2

Call of Duty: Mobile season two is about a week away and Activision has started teasing some of things that players can expect from the new season.

The company teased a new weapon coming to the game in season two yesterday. The teaser shows the silhouette of the gun. Judging from it, the weapon looks like the SP-R 208 rifle from Modern Warfare.

😲🤯 Did someone say... MORE?

💥 Another new weapon is coming and you might recognize it... can you guess what it is?



🔜 Coming in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/hgi4vNCmeN — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) February 28, 2021

The SP-R 208 is one of the most accurate marksman rifles in Modern Warfare, making it efficient for hip firing as well. The gun has a high reload speed, enabling players to quickly return to the battlefield without wasting too much time changing the magazines.

Related: How to download CoD: Mobile’s public test build

Image via Activision

The SP-R 208 isn’t the only weapon coming to the game in season two. Recently, Activision teased another gun. This looked like the AS-VAL from Modern Warfare. Both weapons, the AS-VAL and SP-R 208, were added to Modern Warfare in season six last year. They could finally be coming to the mobile version as well.

Activision dropped another teaser for season two yesterday, too. In it, players could see the Shipment 1984 map. The map is already present in the game, though. It's unclear what this is hinting toward. It's possible that the Shipment 2019 map from Modern Warfare could be added to CoD: Mobile. This was playable on mobile through a public test build in early February.

Image via Activision

With season two expected to kick off on March 10, fans will only have to wait a bit longer to find out.