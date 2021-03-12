CoD: Mobile devs unveil upcoming season 2 features and events

Season two’s latest content update came with the new multiplayer map Shoot House, cargo truck in the battle royale mode, AS-VAL rifle, and the Napalm scorestreak dropping into the game. But, Activision is far from done adding more shiny new things to Call of Duty: Mobile.

More content will be released later into the season, the dev teased today. This includes a new map, gun, and perk. These could be in the form of an event or seasonal challenge. Here are some of the new content coming to the game through season two of CODM.

Image via Activision

Shipment Map

Image via Activision

Modern Warfare’s Shipment map is coming to CODM. The map has gotten a revamped and modern look.

It will release in mid-March.

Gunfight Snipers mode

The Gunfight snipers mode will be a three-vs-three mode. In this, players are only equipped with snipers. It follows a round-based system similar to the two-vs-two mode. The first team to six rounds will win the match.

It will be released in late-March.

Tank Battle Mode

The battle royale mode is getting much more exciting and intense in the upcoming Tank Battle mode.

In this mode, teams have to assemble tanks through vending machines. You can expect to see a lot of tanks in this mode.

It will be released on March 19.

SP-R 208

The SP-R 208 rifle will release into the game in late March.

All players can unlock it for free through a seasonal challenge.

Image via Activision

Recon Perk

The Recon Perk will reveal nearby enemies on killing an enemy.

It will be available through a seasonal challenge in mid-March.

Other Features

Spring Events: Prop Hunt and the Credit Store special.

Featured Event: Pursuit (late March)

Credit Store: PDW-57 with airspace camo (late March)

Battle Royale Events

Just like the last season, Day of Reckoning will also have weekly rotating battle royale modes. The schedule for this is as follows: