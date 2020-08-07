Cloud9 adds IWillDominate as streamer and content creator

"I guess you can say we are on 'cloud nine' boys."

League of Legends Twitch streamer IWillDominate has officially joined Cloud9 as a content creator, the organization announced today.

Dom announced the news on his stream today, wearing a black and blue hoodie as he rolled out his Team Liquid-branded Maxnomic gaming chair and replaced it with a new C9-branded Secretlabs chair.

As he wheeled himself back into the camera’s view, Dom revealed that his contract with the team is for three years. But he didn’t add any other details regarding how he’d work with the organization to create content during his announcement.

“I guess you can say that we are on ‘cloud nine’ boys,” he said. “Cloud9 is one of my favorite orgs. You guys can tell. I like the players, I like the owner. I’ve just always been on good terms with people from Cloud9 so I feel like it’s a super good fit. I’m happy that they support my content.”

Dom had previously been a streamer for Liquid since 2016. In the past year, he’s racked up 7.2 million hours watched on Twitch with an average of about 4,500 viewers over 1,572 hours of airtime.

The 29-year-old streamer officially left Liquid as a streamer last month. Prior to moving on to full-time streaming, Dom was on Liquid’s North American LCS roster starting in 2015.

“I was so impressed by his desire to improve,” C9 CEO Jack Etienne said. “He has expressed a desire to work with our sports psychologist and our team and our staff to build good content, to be a good role model for younger players, and working with someone with that desire to improve himself really fits in with the culture of Cloud9.”

With an LCS team of its own, C9 is looking to potentially use Dom as a catalyst for League-related content, according to the video announcement by Etienne. Dom joins the team as a content creator just in time for the LCS Summer Split playoffs.

C9’s final two Summer Split regular season games will be played this weekend. The team sits in second place right now at 11-5. The playoffs start next weekend.

