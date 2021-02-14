Chess.com PogChamps 3 tournament: Scores and results

The tournament will run until Feb. 28

Chess.com’s PogChamps 3 tournament spanning two weeks is filled to the brim with high-profile participants, and with a $100,000 prize pool, they’ll all be playing to win.

The event’s 16 participants include a number of internet personalities as well as rap artist Logic and actor Rainn Wilson.

The first half of the competition that starts today and concludes on Feb. 28 will consist of round robin group play. Matches will consist of two 10+5 games.

Image via Chess.com

After the group stage, the top two players from each group will advance to a single-elimination championship bracket of matches using the same 10+5 game format.

You can catch the action on Chess.com/TV with broadcasters including popular chess personalities like Hikaru Nakamura and Alexandra Botez.

Throughout the course of the month, we will update this piece as results to the tournament become final.