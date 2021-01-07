Carrilho joins Alpha7 Esports before PMGC Finals

Lucas “Carrilho” Miguel has joined the Brazilian organization Alpha7 Esports, he announced today. He’ll likely be seen in action with the team at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Finals later this month.

Carrilho was previously a member of Loops Esports, who were disqualified on the penultimate day of the PMGC league stage for “unsportsmanlike behavior.”

Three of Loops’ players—Kauan “FederaL” De Paula Milagres Gonçalves, Bryan “Gxlden” Gabriel Batista de Lima, and Caio “Caiowski” Rodrigues Caldatto—staged a protest by landing in a church at Ruins on the Erangel map. The three players crouched in a circle inside the church and were later killed without fighting back. The PUBG Mobile esports team disqualified Loops for this demonstration.

The players were protesting the removal of their former captain, Michael “Dadin” Barboza, from the roster. Dadin was released by Loops Esports in the middle of the PMGC due to alleged internal issues within the organization.

Carrilho, on the other hand, didn’t take part in the protest.

Alpha7’s signing of the Brazilian PUBG Mobile player doesn’t come as a surprise, though. The org was a player down after it parted ways with Vitor “ViTU2K” Stavarengo on Jan. 1. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the org said ViTU2K was leaving the team due to some “internal issues.” Carrilho will likely take on his role in the team.

Alpha7 placed 11th in the PMGC league stage and qualified for the finals. The PMGC Finals will be played from Jan. 21 to 24 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.