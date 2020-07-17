Captains for PUBG Mobile’s global extreme challenge include Paulo Dybala, Aleyna Tilki, MortaL, and more

Famous personalities will team up with PUBG Mobile influencers in this challenge.

Tencent unveiled today the 16 team captains for the PUBG Mobile Global Extreme challenge, which will feature popular content creators and professional players. These content creators and pros will team up with other famous personalities to decide the “Ultimate Team.”

Earlier this month, Tencent concluded the in-game voting for “Ultimate Team Selection.” Out of 64 PUBG Mobile influencers, 32 were selected to be a part of the Global Extreme Challenge. These influencers are all a part of the team of one of the captains in the challenge.

Here are all the team captains of the Global Extreme Challenge:

Players can vote for these captains by tweeting them using the appropriate tag. This tag can be found on the official website of the challenge. The captain with the highest points will receive showmatch points in the Global Extreme Challenge.

The exact date for the challenge still hasn’t been revealed. According to the official website, the challenge will include four matches.

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero is ongoing and includes some of the influencers in the Global Extreme Challenge. This could mean the challenge will be held after the PMWL concludes on Aug. 9.