Can you evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode in Pokémon Go?

A new mini-event, Voltorb from the Hisui Region, has started rolling out in Pokémon Go as a surprise cross-promotion for the recently released Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch.

With the start of this event on Jan. 30, players can encounter Hisuian Voltorb for the first time in the mobile game, along with increased encounters with the original Kantonian Voltorb.

However, while the Grass/Electric-type somehow made the leap from the ancient region to the present time, there is no way to evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode at the time of writing.

This is likely due to The Pokémon Company not wanting to spoil the evolution for the new Pokémon, since Game Freak and TPC did not showcase Hisuian Electrode in any promotions. Instead, they revealed Hisuian Voltorb and didn’t say much else about some of the other new Pokémon making an appearance in Legends: Arceus.

Niantic also tends to stagger content coming from newer Pokémon games to prolong the hype involved with adding the new Pokémon and mechanics to the game over a longer period of time.

A set of avatar items inspired by the main characters’ outfits from Legends: Arceus is already available in Pokémon Go. The mini-event also features event-exclusive Field and Timed Research, which will be available for all players.