Can Wooloo, Scovet, Falinks, Zacian, and Zamazenta be shiny in Pokémon Go during Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield?

There will be new shiny Pokémon during the event.

Several Pokémon from the Galar region are dropping into Pokémon Go for the bonus content in Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword and Shield, which will focus on Pokémon found in the newest generation of games.

From the early route staples of Skwovet and Wooloo to the legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta, players will get a nice mix of Sword and Shield content to mess with a bit earlier than expected from Aug. 20 to 31.

With that in mind, a lot of players are probably wondering how deep they can go with the new Galarian content, including potential chances to encounter shiny variants for each Pokémon.

Ultra Unlock Part Three follows the same methodology of Niantic’s other events, which means it’s simply introducing the Pokémon to the game. This means none of the newer Pokémon will have any special additions like shiny variants or alternate forms available from the jump.

This time, Skwovet, Wooloo, Falinks, Zacian, and Zamazenta won’t be appearing as shinies during the event. But Trubbish will have a shiny version available, along with Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Ponyta, Lapras, and Snorlax.

Galarian Meowth, Galarian Farfetch’d, Galarian Weezing, and Galarian Stunfisk will also be appearing as shinies for the first time during the final Ultra Unlock of the year, so you’ll have new shiny content to chase if you already have the others.