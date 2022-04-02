Can Salandit be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Catching all the Pokémon will only be enough for a little while. In Pokémon Go, most players will set on a new journey to collect the Shiny variants of each Pokémon.

Shiny Pokémon are significantly rarer than their regular counterparts, meaning you won’t stumble upon one every day. One of the best ways to accumulate Shiny Pokémon will be through completing research tasks in an event since they’ll secure players an encounter with a Shiny Pokémon. Not all Pokémon will have a Shiny version, but more and more versions get introduced with events and content patches.

Salandit made its way to Pokémon Go alongside Salazzle during the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event in April 2022. The event will let players rescue Shadow Pokémon, and some of them may be encountered Shiny.

At the time of writing, however, Salandit doesn’t have a Shiny version available in Pokémon Go. Salandit recently became available in the game as a part of the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event, and like most new releases, Salandit’s Shiny version may also become available at a future event.

When Salandit’s Shiny version becomes available in Pokémon Go, it’ll likely make its debut with a set of research tasks. Upon completing them, players should secure themselves an encounter with Salandit. Certain Pokémon will also have their spawn rate boosted during such events, giving players a chance to stack up on candy for certain kinds.

Making the most of this encounter will be up to the players. Going into the encounter with enough supplies will be the key to success.