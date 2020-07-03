Call of Duty: Mobile’s “unique” public test build is coming out in July

Call of Duty: Mobile will be releasing a public test build in mid to late-July, Activision revealed in a community update last night.

A public test build is usually released by the developer ahead of a major update for the game. It’s used to test all the upcoming features and gather community feedback. This time, though, the public test build will be a “unique one,” according to Activision.

In an earlier community update, Activision said the public test build will release in early-July. But today, the company revealed that it’s moving the build’s release forward to “clear space” for the season eight release in the game. Information regarding season eight will be revealed next week, Activision said.

Unlike past public test builds, this time, the build will initially be released for a select few CoD: Mobile communities before a global release. It will only be available for Android devices and can be downloaded as a separate application.

The community update also showcased the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E) Freedom Pack for CoD: Mobile. The C.O.D.E Freedom Pack features seven items and costs $3.99. All proceeds will go directly toward “placing unemployed and underemployed veterans into high-quality jobs.”