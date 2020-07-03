Tablets will be allowed in stage 3 of the CODM World Championship 2020

Tablets and iPads will be allowed in the third stage of the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020, Activision clarified in a tweet today.

The tweet added that for subsequent stages, Activision will provide the specific requirements at a later date. The $1M CODM World Championship 2020 is sponsored by Sony Xperia, a mobile phone manufacturer.

Usually, LAN events in mobile esports are sponsored by a smartphone company with the organizers providing a specific device for competing. Activision could likely do the same thing for further stages, some of which will happen offline. With Sony’s Xperia series all being smartphones, tablet players could be forced to transition to the device in the future.

Currently, the third stage of the CODM World Championship is being held for different regions around the world. This stage is called the regional qualifiers and is being hosted on GameBattles, an esports tournament platform. Top teams from here will move on to the regional playoffs.

Activision is also conducting another wave of qualifiers for the CODM World Championship 2020. Stage 1B of the qualifiers are being held from July 2 to 26.