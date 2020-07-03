Call of Duty: Mobile Endowment Freedom Pack is live

The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E) Freedom Pack is now live in Call of Duty: Mobile. All proceeds from the pack will directly go towards supporting veterans looking for high-quality jobs.

The pack was initially released on July 1 but was removed shortly after due to players receiving an error message on accessing it. The pack has now returned to the game.

Last month, we saw a major increase in demand for veteran employment services compared to May 2019.



100% of Activision’s net proceeds for the newly launched Call of Duty Endowment Freedom Pack in @PlayCODMobile will support vets in urgent need.https://t.co/SMpIY2yVh4 — Call of Duty Endowment (@CODE4Vets) July 2, 2020

The C.O.D.E Freedom Pack costs just $3.99 and features seven items that can be equipped in multiplayer and battle royale matches. It can be purchased until July 16.

Image via Activision

The Freedom Pack includes the following items. All the items have an endowment design consisting of red, white, and blue camo.

M16 – Hot and Cold

Mw11 – Hot and Cold

Parachute

Wingsuit

Frag Grenade – Hot and Cold

Calling Card

Emblem

Call of Duty Endowment was co-founded by the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick. It prepares veterans for the job market and also raises awareness regarding the values they bring to the workplace.