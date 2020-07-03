Call of Duty: Mobile Endowment Freedom Pack is live

The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E) Freedom Pack is now live in Call of Duty: Mobile. All proceeds from the pack will directly go towards supporting veterans looking for high-quality jobs.
The pack was initially released on July 1 but was removed shortly after due to players receiving an error message on accessing it. The pack has now returned to the game.
The C.O.D.E Freedom Pack costs just $3.99 and features seven items that can be equipped in multiplayer and battle royale matches. It can be purchased until July 16.
The Freedom Pack includes the following items. All the items have an endowment design consisting of red, white, and blue camo.
- M16 – Hot and Cold
- Mw11 – Hot and Cold
- Parachute
- Wingsuit
- Frag Grenade – Hot and Cold
- Calling Card
- Emblem
Call of Duty Endowment was co-founded by the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick. It prepares veterans for the job market and also raises awareness regarding the values they bring to the workplace.