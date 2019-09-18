Call of Duty: Mobile will be released on Oct. 1

Activision has revealed that it’s flagship first-person shooter franchise Call of Duty is coming to mobile devices on Oct. 1 for iOS and Android users.

The game will be the first free-to-play Call of Duty title and will feature both multiplayer and a battle royale mode.

Call of Duty: Mobile will be a combination of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops series. Therefore, fans can expect iconic features and maps to be reintroduced in the game.

Several popular game modes will be included, such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Gun Game, and Search and Destroy. The trailer also revealed iconic maps like Nuketown, Hijacked, and Crash.

Players will be able to rank up, similar to the main titles, and will unlock multiple characters from the franchise, including John “Soap” MacTavish, Simon “Ghost” Riley, and Alex Mason.

Multiplayer will contain primary and secondary weapons, a soldier type, an operator skill, lethal and tactical equipment, and three perks.

Like the battle royale mode in Black Ops 4, players can play either Solo, Duo, or Quads in Call of Duty: Mobile. The map terrain will feature land, sea, and air, which will be traversable by ATVs, helicopters, and tactical rafts. Players will play in either first-person or third-person mode.

Call of Duty: Mobile will give fans of the franchise a new game to play in preparation for the full release of Modern Warfare on Oct. 25.