What is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s release date?

The long-awaited reimagining of the popular Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series is right around the corner and it’ll undoubtedly control the 2019 holiday season.

Fans of the Call of Duty franchise will recognize Modern Warfare as one of the singular most important games in competitive gaming history. It’s the game that started it all and launched first-person shooters into the modern era in a way gamers had never seen before. The 2007 version of Modern Warfare transformed the competitive landscape and 2019’s iteration looks to do the same on Oct. 25.

Before the game’s official launch, fans will have yet another opportunity to try out the newest installment in the Call of Duty franchise this week. The first beta period starts Wednesday, Sept. 12 and will be available exclusively on the PlayStation 4 until Sept. 16. The PS4 beta will include more modes than just the two-vs-two Gunfight mode that was available in the early alpha. Fans can expect to get a good look at other modes, such as six-vs-six and larger modes, according to Activision.

If you have access to a PS4, it’ll be worth checking out all of the new changes coming to the franchise. From an upgraded game engine to new ballistic physics and movement, Modern Warfare is ushering the franchise into a new age of gaming.

There will be plenty more opportunities to test out Modern Warfare in the next couple of months. Fans unable to participate in any of the upcoming beta periods can look forward to the game’s official release on Oct. 25.