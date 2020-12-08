Call of Duty: Mobile season 13 public test build is coming later this week

All upcoming features to the game will be in the build.

Activision revealed today the public test build for the season 13 content update of Call of Duty: Mobile will release later this week.

The public test build contains all of the upcoming features. The build is used to weed out any bugs or issues before the features are introduced to the global version of the game. The APK for the public test build is usually released on the official Call of Duty: Mobile subreddit. It doesn’t release on iOS devices.

Upon downloading the public test build, it installs as a separate game and doesn’t interfere with the main version of CoD: Mobile. Performance stats from games played in public test build don’t get saved as well. Activision usually gives a few gifts to all players who helped test the build.

So far, Activision has teased two new weapons and maps which are coming to CODM with season 13. One of the maps is the Christmas Raid which is coming back to the game after a year. The other map is also set in the snow. Some fans have speculated that it could be the Winter Nuketown from Black Ops but it could be a CoD: Mobile exclusive as well.

The silhouettes of the two new weapons were revealed yesterday. One of these looked like the Peacekeeper rifle from Black Ops 2 while the other was similar to the MP7.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s 13th season is expected to begin on Dec. 17.