Call of Duty: Mobile season 13 will introduce 2 new weapons

Call of Duty: Mobile’s 13th season is expected to begin on Dec. 12. Activision has already started dropping teasers of what fans can expect from the new season.

So far, two new maps have been teased for season 13. This includes the Christmas-themed Raid map, which will be returning to the mobile game for the first time since season two. Another map was also teased, but it didn’t resemble any other map from the Call of Duty franchise. It could be a new exclusive for CoD: Mobile.

Today, Activision revealed that two new weapons are coming to the game in the new season. Only the silhouettes of these two weapons were revealed with Activision asking fans to guess which weapon it is.

The first weapon looks like the Peacekeeper from Black Ops 2. This automatic sub-machine gun has a longer range than other SMGs but does reduced damage.

The other weapon looks like the MP7. This SMG is a common gun in the Call of Duty franchise and has appeared in several games like the Modern Warfare and Black Ops series. It could finally be coming to CoD: Mobile as well.

More information about these weapons will likely be available when Activision drops the public test build for season 13 of CoD: Mobile. The company releases public test builds ahead of big updates to test upcoming features and fix any bugs and issues before a global release. Although a season 13 public test build has been confirmed, a release date hasn’t been revealed yet.