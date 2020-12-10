Call of Duty: Mobile season 13 has been delayed

A public test build for the new season is on its way.

If you’ve been waiting for Call of Duty: Mobile’s 13th season, which will bring two new maps and weapons along with other features, it seems like you may have to wait longer.

Today, Activision extended the countdown for the end of the season 12 battle pass in CoD: Mobile. Before, it was supposed to end on Dec. 16 at 6pm CT. Now, it has been delayed by a few days to Dec. 20.

As new seasons usually begin 24 hours after the previous one ends, season 13 will now kick-off on Dec. 21 at 6pm CT.

It isn’t surprising to see Activision make this delay. The company has been teasing for a few weeks that a public test build for season 13 is coming soon. A public test build is usually released ahead of a major update to test for any bugs or issues before releasing its content into the global version of the game.

On Dec. 7, Activision confirmed that the public test build will release later this week. The company would want to run the build for at least a week before releasing the update on the main version of the game. This could be the reason for the delay.

Nonetheless, the delay of the new season means that players now have more time to earn the battle pass rewards and complete season missions.