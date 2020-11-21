Call of Duty: Mobile is reportedly coming to China in December

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally coming to China in December, according to senior analyst at Niko Games, Daniel Ahmad.

CoD: Mobile is developed by Tencent in a partnership with Activision Blizzard. It was released worldwide on Oct. 1, 2019. In China, however, the game got the approval for release just over two months ago, according to the South China Morning Post.

This isn’t surprising as China has strict regulation laws. PUBG Mobile, which is also developed by Tencent, had to be pulled out of the country because it couldn’t secure monetization rights. Tencent later released a more “patriotic” version of the game called Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace).

Call of Duty: Mobile has already crossed 50 million pre-registrations in China. Tencent has also endorsed the game by popular Taiwanese singer Jay Chou.

During Activision’s earnings call earlier this month, the company’s president said that they “see a strong potential for Call of Duty: Mobile [in China].”

“We see a clear path to continue growing Call of Duty’s reach, engagement, and player investment on mobile in the largest mobile gaming market in the world (China),” Kostich had said.

The exact release date for the shooter game in China hasn’t been revealed yet.

