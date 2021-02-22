Call of Duty: Mobile is getting a new assault rifle in season 2

With Call of Duty: Mobile’s season two around the corner, Activision has started dropping teasers on what players can expect from the upcoming season.
The official CoD: Mobile Twitter posted a teaser today of an upcoming weapon in the next season. The post asked players to guess what the weapon is based on its silhouette.
Related: Call of Duty: Mobile devs are ‘looking into’ ways to reduce the game size
The teased weapon looks similar to Modern Warfare’s AS VAL. The suppressed assault rifle has a magazine size of 20 bullets, which can be increased to 30 using an attachment. In Modern Warfare, the weapon could be equipped with a sniper scope as well to make it an effective rifle in long-range gunfights.
The AS VAL isn’t the only feature coming to CoD: Mobile from Modern Warfare in season two. Yesterday, Activision revealed a new CoD: Mobile map for season two: the popular Shoot House map from Modern Warfare.
Related: Activision confirms new Modern Warfare map for Call of Duty: Mobile season 2
CoD: Mobile’s second season is expected to begin on March 10 at 6pm CT. Players can also expect a number of new features which will likely be revealed in the coming days, including a new rank series to the game.