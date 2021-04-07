Brazilian PUBG Mobile player suspended for racist comments

INTZ’s Lucas “Goodzin” Martins has been handed a one-year suspension for making racist comments against another PUBG Mobile player. INTZ and Goodzin were competing in the ongoing PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Brazil season one.

Goodzin called a player from another team a “black son of a bitch” (translated from Portuguese) during an interview on ferzotetv’s Twitch channel. The stream, which happened on April 4, appears to have been deleted.

Today, PUBG Mobile esports suspended the player for one year under article 6.3.3 of the rulebook which deals with sexist, homophobic, racist, and other offensive remarks. Goodzin won’t be allowed to participate in any official competition for a year.

“We at Tencent Games reiterate that we don’t agree to any discriminatory conduct and we offer our solidarity to the victim,” the PUBG Mobile esports team said in an announcement. “We also want to ask that if you see or hear any behavior that is similar to this one, please notify the event organizers.”

Goodzin’s teammates were also present in the livestream. When he made the comment, they laughed at it while asking him to stop.

INTZ has also terminated its contract with the player, according to reports from Brazilian news outlets. The esports organization has offered Goodzin re-education.

Currently, INTZ sits in the first place of the PMPL Brazil Super Weekend rankings after one week. There are still two more weeks to go in the league stage.