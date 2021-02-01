BlizzCon’s 30th anniversary Celebration Collection offers DLC like Reinhardt’s Raynor skin

There's some cool Blizzard loot to be had.

A Starcraft-themed Reinhardt skin for Overwatch is the highlight of a 30th anniversary Celebration Collection DLC pack for this year’s online-only BlizzCon event.

The new skin, Raynhardt, dresses the main tank up like Jim Raynor of StarCraft fame—and it looks pretty badass. But that’s just the beginning of the possible content that Blizzard fans can purchase.

There are three different versions of the Celebration Collection for $19.99, $39.99, and $59.99, each containing a different amount of content. If you want the Reinhardt skin, you’ll need to pick up the $40 Heroic Pack.

The baseline Essentials Pack includes a coupon for 15 percent off a purchase on the Blizzard Gear Store, 10 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire packs for Hearthstone, five loot boxes in Overwatch, a Diablo III pet and portrait, and more.

If you want to go big with the $60 Epic Pack, that includes everything that the Heroic and Essential packs have, along with 30 days of World of Warcraft game time, five golden Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs, three golden loot boxes in Overwatch, and a Diablo III transmog set.

All of the bundles are limited-time items, available only until Sept. 15. They’re all optional if you want to just watch BlizzCon Online this year, which will be streamed for free on Feb. 19 and 20.