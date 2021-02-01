Blizzard reveals BlizzCon Online schedule details

Feb. 19 and 20 will be all about Blizzard.

Blizzard has revealed what to expect from the schedule of this year’s special online version of BlizzCon, taking place on Feb. 19 and 20.

The online-only event, dubbed BlizzConline, will be broadcast on the BlizzCon website and begin on Feb. 19 at 4pm CT with “an opening segment that includes a first look at some of the latest game content the development teams have been working on.”

Wherever you are, whoever you are, your formal invitation to #BlizzConline awaits. ✉️



— Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) February 1, 2021

The opening segment will surely feature whatever Blizzard’s teams are working on, including new looks at Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo IV, Diablo Immortal, and more.

After the opening show, for the next three-plus hours, there will be “six themed channels” so fans and viewers “can decide whether you want to sample a little bit of everything or dig deeper into the games you’re interested in most.”

Day two of BlizzConline picks back up at 2pm CT on Feb. 20 with multiple channels once again. Throughout the second day, Blizzard will be “shining a spotlight on the global Blizzard community, including the winners and outstanding entries in the Community Showcase contests and exhibitions.”

Select content will be supported in 12 different languages on the BlizzCon website, including English with subtitles in European Spanish, French, German, Russian, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, simplified Chinese, and traditional Chinese.

The online-only show kicks off on Feb. 19. Blizzard has revealed a new 30th anniversary Celebration Collection that offers DLC in Overwatch, Hearthstone, Diablo III, and more.