Blizzard set to reveal new Warcraft-themed mobile game next week

Blizzard will unveil a new mobile game using the Warcraft IP next week, the company announced today.

In a post to its forums, the developer said that it will host a stream at 12pm CT on Tuesday, May 3, to reveal everything coming with the game. The publisher hasn’t given any other details regarding the game other than that it will feature IP from the Warcraft universe that Azeroth inhabits.

The reveal will be streamed on the publisher’s website at reveal.blizzard.com.

This isn’t Blizzard’s first foray into mobile gaming. In 2018, the company announced it was making a free-to-play mobile game as a part of the Diablo series called Diablo Immortal. The game has not been released yet, but it is set to come out later this year on June 2.

Warcraft is the flagship IP of Blizzard, being featured in numerous games across different genres including the real-time strategy Warcraft III, digital card game Hearthstone, and MMO World of Warcraft.

This news comes shortly following the publisher’s unveiling of expansions coming to both World of Warcraft’s retail and classic era servers. The game’s latest expansion Dragonflight doesn’t yet have a publicized release timeline, but Wrath of the Lich King Classic is set to come out sometime later this year.