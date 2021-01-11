Every gamer needs a dependable keyboard and mouse that makes gaming feel responsive and comfortable.

There are countless mice and keyboards on the market with various features to consider. Many options are tailormade for gaming, featuring backlit keys and different degrees of programmability.

You can go out and search for a separate mouse and keyboard to meet your exact specifications, or you can compromise and get a combo. If you get a mouse and keyboard combo, you can expect them to work well together and have similar aesthetics.

Most gaming mice and keyboards use wires because of the superior response times. However, you can now find wireless mice and keyboards with decent response time and ergonomics. Having wireless peripherals can also reduce clutter, and they’re convenient if you play on a TV monitor and sit far from the screen. These may not be the most competitive options, but they’ll work well for those who need a wireless combo solution.

We’ve made a list of the best wireless keyboard and mouse pairs for gaming to help you decide.

Razer Turret

Image via Amazon

The Razer Turret is the best wireless keyboard and mouse combo because it’s made specifically for gaming. It’s designed for the Xbox One, but it also works well with PCs. This keyboard and mouse pair uses a single dongle that scans and switches frequencies to determine the best 2.4GHz signal. It features a built-in wrist rest and a retractable mouse mat so you can easily balance it on your knees while playing on the couch.

Both the mouse and keyboard have mechanical switches that are very durable and will last for the foreseeable future. Razer’s combo set also has stunning RGB lighting with up to 16.8 million colors. You can use the Chroma app to configure the lighting to match your PC case, headset, or mouse.

Logitech MX900

Image via Amazon

The Logitech MX900 is much cheaper than the Razer Turret but is a decent performer. There’s backlighting on the keyboard to make it easier to use, and there’s also a proximity sensor that switches the keyboard on when you approach. Both the mouse and keyboard can be charged with a micro-USB cable, and they have an extended 10-day battery life.

This set looks great with a sleek black finish and grey accents. The buttons are tactile and responsive. One of the best things about the mouse is that its Darkfield sensor tracks on most surfaces, including glass and glossy surfaces. The MX900 also has a sculpted ergonomic shape that’s comfortable to hold with intuitively placed buttons. You can also customize the buttons using the Logitech Options Software.

Rii RKM709

Image via Amazon

The Rii RKM709 is a better option if you want an affordable, compact keyboard and mouse combo. This set uses a 2.4Ghz USB dongle with a 30-ft range. When you’re not using the set, you can store the dongle in a compartment on the keyboard. Both devices are lightweight and perfect if you travel a lot. The keys are sensitive and responsive, and the mouse’s side buttons are easy to reach.

The keyboard and mouse both take two AAA batteries and have a one-year battery life. The mouse has four buttons and a scroll wheel. Users can adjust the sensitivity between 1,600, 2,400, and 3,200 DPI. The Rii RKM709 offers superb value and is a perfect option if you have limited space.

Logitech MK550

Image via Amazon

The Logitech MK550 mouse and keyboard are all about ergonomics. The curved shape of the keyboard and padded palm rest keeps you comfortable during long hours of use, but it might take a while to get used to. Another useful feature is the added media keys that provide easy shortcuts to control your music and other functions.

Apart from functionality, the keyboard’s curved shape is eye-catching and looks different from most keyboards on this list. Both devices use a single dongle and operate on the 2.4Ghz wireless frequency. The mouse has soft rubber grips with four buttons and a scroll wheel. It has accurate tracking and is for right-handed only.

HP Wireless Elite Keyboard and Mouse

Image via Amazon

The HP Elite Wireless v2 combo is inexpensive but looks great with its sleek design. The keyboard has low-profile scissor keys that are soft and responsive. There are also dedicated keys for media and web browsing. You don’t have to worry about connectivity because the 2.4 GHz wireless dongle has a 30-foot range.

The mouse has a rounded hump that fits well in hand, allowing for a secure grip. There are only three buttons on this mouse, which is less than some other options on this list. It also has an ambidextrous design with a fixed sensitivity of 1,000 DPI. This set is built for office use, but it can also work for casual gaming.

F1 Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo

Image via Amazon

The F1 Keyboard Mouse Combo looks terrific and has excellent functionality. The keyboard has an angular design that stands out, while the WASD and direction keys are highlighted in blue for faster access. It’s also waterproof and features media keys. Both devices use a single 2.4Ghz dongle with a 33-foot range.

The mouse follows the black and blue theme of the keyboard and also looks great. The clicks are silent, and you can easily change the DPI between 1,000, 1,200, 1,600, and 2,400 at the touch of a button. The keyboard and mouse each take a single AA battery and have long battery life. This set is a great choice if you’re playing League of Legends or DOTA 2 for extended periods.

IOGEAR Kaliber

Image via Amazon

The IOGEAR Kaliber wireless mouse and keyboard is a durable set that should last through countless hours of VALORANT or Overwatch. The keyboard is dustproof and waterproof, and the keys are rated for 20-million strokes. Each key uses diamond ring switches to ensure a precise response. This pair has a 33-foot range, so you can easily sit on your couch and game on a TV.

The mouse is also durable and uses Omron switches and is rated for 10-million actuations. It has seven programmable macro buttons, and you can easily configure them using the downloadable software. The Kaliber mouse has accurate tracking, and you can swap the DPI between 1,000, 1,500, and 2,000 on the fly.