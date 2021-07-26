Best top lane Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE

The Pokémon Company’s first entry into the MOBA genre Pokémon UNITE is here, and fans have had the past few days to try it out for themselves and get a grasp on how this unique game works.

Split into two lanes with a wild area between them, right now there is no set meta for which Pokémon should be used where. But with a few days of experimentation, it has become clear where you’ll most commonly see each species played.

The top lane is an area that is seemingly dominated by Pokémon with more health. Defenders and all-rounders are the most common picks for this lane, and here are the five that seem to be providing the most success.

Top five Pokémon to use in the top lane on Pokémon UNITE

5 – Slowbro

Image via The Pokemon Company

If you’re looking for a defender to take into the top lane, then Slowbro is one of the best options. With its high sustain and barrier abilities, this species is the perfect partner for any high damage Pokémon to ensure the best success in the lane.

4 – Absol

Image via the Pokémon Company

One of UNITE’s speedsters, Absol is often a great pick for the top lane especially when paired with support. The Pokémon has loads of mobility to get in and out of combat situations and more than adequate damage to match.

3 – Snorlax

Image via The Pokemon Company

The best defender Pokémon currently in Pokémon UNITE, it should be no surprise that Snorlax is one of the best choices for the top lane. Along with its shielding abilities and durability, Snorlax is more than capable of holding his own and dealing lethal damage to enemies who cross his path.

2 – Garchomp

Image via the Pokémon Company

Garchomp is a common pick in the top lane right now thanks to its all-around skill set and its high damage output. While it can be a slow starter, once the game progresses to the later levels, Garchomp is easily one of the best Pokémon in the game.

1 – Pikachu

Image via The Pokémon Company

When it comes to attackers, there is no one better than Pikachu. The electric-type Pokémon can deal out severe damage and when partnered with good support becomes an extremely potent force. If you’re looking for something that will easily defeat most matchups, then look no further than Pikachu.