Fall asleep on the job and still help your team win.

It seems like a no-brainer. The massive roster of Pokémon and their wide variety of abilities are rife for a MOBA, and now it’s finally here: Pokémon UNITE.

One of the world’s favorite, most recognizable Pokémon, Snorlax, is in the game at launch. The big, chunky bear-like creature is a dominant force in any game of UNITE, especially when placed in the top lane with a character of another class archetype.

Snorlax, as it should be, is an extremely tanky Pokémon that suits the Defender class very well. It’s able to hold down an area with its strength, size, and high health pool while disrupting teamfights with its distinct and specific moveset.

Here’s the best way to build Snorlax as a tank and Defender in Pokémon UNITE.

The best Snorlax build in Pokémon UNITE

Screengrab via Nintendo

Moves

Heavy Slam: Has the user slam their heavy body down, dealing damage to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect and throwing (knock up) them.

Upgrade (Level 11): Increased damage dealt.

Block: Has the user spread their arms wide to create a wall and grants them a shield. Prevents Pokémon from passing through the wall and shoves (knockback) opposing Pokémon that run into it.

Upgrade (Level 13): Reduces the damage the user receives while this move is in effect.

Held Items

Leftovers: When the Pokémon is not in combat, it recovers 1/1.5/2% of its max HP every second.

Assault Vest: When the Pokémon is not in combat, they are granted a shield that nullifies Sp. Atk damage equal to 9/12/15 percent of their max HP.

Rocky Helmet: When the Pokémon receives a certain amount of damage, damage is dealt to nearby opposing Pokémon equal to 3/4/5% of those Pokémon’s max HP.

Battle Item

Eject Button: Moves to a specified direction immediately.