Best settings for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Get an edge on your opponent with these settings.

Good settings won’t make you the best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player in the world, but they could be the difference between a good and great game.

Some options in your settings menu are essentially useless. There are some, however, that are just useful enough that you should think about tinkering with them. But to save you some time, we’ve made a list of settings to change and what to change them to.

If an option isn’t mentioned in this article, you should probably just not mess with it or it’s so subjective that it’s not even worth discussing.

Controller settings

Button and stick layout: There’s no “right” answer here. Similarly to other in-game settings, it’s best to experiment with different setups and find the best one for you. Most pro players use either Scuf or Battle Beaver controllers, which have additional features, like programmable sticks or buttons and grip. If you have one of those controllers, you’ll probably want to select Tactical in button layout.

Horizontal and vertical stick sensitivity: Five or six is preferable among most pros. If you need to go lower than five, don’t go past four. You won’t be able to react nearly as well with a sensitivity of two or three. You should also probably keep the same number in horizontal and vertical sensitivity for consistency.

Controller vibration: Turn this off. When you’re in a gunfight, you won’t want your controller moving around in your hands.

Aim assist: Precision is probably your best bet. It’s for experienced console players, but even if that’s not you, you’ll grow into it.

Aim response curve type: Dynamic is a little tough to get used to at first, but as you improve and become accustomed to it, you’ll be better off than if you stick with Standard.

Video settings

On the PC version of Modern Warfare, graphics settings can be tweaked to help the game run well. Here’s some suggested settings, but you may need to mess around with them yourself to find what’s best for your rig.

Display: Fullsacreen

Render Resolution: 100

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

V-Sync: Disabled

Framerate Limit: Match this to your monitor’s Hz setting

Texture Resolution: Low

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low

Particle Quality: Low

Bullet Impacts: Low

Tessellation: Near

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Cache Spot Shadows: Disabled

Cache Sun Shadows: Disabled

Particle Lighting: Normal

DirectX RayTracing: Disabled

Ambient Occlusion: Both

Screen Space Reflection (SSR): Low

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA

Depth of Field: Disabled

Filmic Strength: Off

World Motion Blur: Disabled

Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

Film Grain: Off

General settings

Brightness: Higher than average brightness is likely a good choice, but this is something you should mess with quite a bit, both in-game and on your monitor. A solid brightness level will help you see much more than you’d think.

Film grain: Turn this all the way down to zero. It makes the game look more arcadey, but it’s easier to see enemies without the grain.

World and weapon motion blur: Turn this off, too. It’s just not going to be helpful for you at all.

Audio settings

Here are our recommended audio settings for Modern Warfare.

Screengrab via Activision

Modern Warfare is a loud game, but audio settings are still mostly personal preference. You can mess around with these settings a bit until you find the perfect volume for your playstyle and setup.