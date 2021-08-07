Best Raichu and Alolan Raichu Moveset in Pokémon Go

The two different versions of Raichu in Pokémon Go offer massive differences depending on what players want to achieve. The Kanto (and original) Raichu boasts great Speed and Sp. Attack and is a pure Electric-type Pokémon. Alolan Raichu, on the other hand, has the bonus of being a dual-type, giving it a wider move pool than its other version.

Of course, both versions of Raichu come with their own strengths and weaknesses, and choosing which one to use depends mostly on preference. Here are our favorite movesets for both Raichu and Alolan Raichu in Pokémon Go.

Raichu

For Raichu, Volt Switch is the number one Quick Move next to Charm. Both work well, and picking one depends on what your Main Move will be. If you plan to have an Electric-type Main Move, choose Charm. If not, go with Volt Switch.

Wild Charge is arguably its best Main Move due to its quick charge and good damage output. Thunder might be its most powerful move, but it’s limited to Elite TM items and takes some time to charge. It should work if you plan to use Raichu in Raids, though.

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Raichu has far more moves and choices at its disposal than Raichu. When it comes to the Main Move, you might want to consider saving up the candy to get two slots for a wider pool of moves to climb the ranked ladder or if you want a small powerhouse in the palm of your hands.

Thunder Shock or Spark will work best for your Quick Move, while Psychic, Wild Charge, and Grass Knot are all great options for its main move(s). We recommend Grass Knot and Psychic with Thunder Shock as the Quick Move to have a wide range of tools at your commend.