As trivial as it sounds, choosing the right mouse can make a real difference to your gaming experience. If you’re slogging it out every day, grinding League of Legends and ever so gradually improving, you’ll want to have the right equipment at hand.

There’s no use buying a mouse that quickly wears you out, giving you that constant strain and irritability. We’ve all been there. Whether it’s too big, too small, or too clunky, you know it’s just not the right mouse for you.

You want the perfect mouse—the mouse that will comfortably fit in your hand and glide across your mouse pad with ease. You don’t need anything ostentatious, you just want a mouse that will do its job and do it well.

To help you choose the best mouse for playing League of Legends, we’ve compiled a list of mice according to a few key points: Ergonomic (comfort level), DPI (sensitivity), and price.

The runners-up

Our summary: The best wireless gaming mouse

DPI: 12,000 | Features: Optical sensor, ambidextrous capabilities, 11 buttons

Yes, it’s quite expensive, and yes, it’s primarily wireless. But it’s incredible. The new and improved Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED has class and sophistication like no other and it’s definitely worth the price.

If you’re left-handed, its ambidextrous capability means you can use it just fine. And if you don’t want to go wireless, it comes with a nifty micro USB cable and up to 11 programmable buttons.

It’s fairly light in hand, weighing only 110 grams, meaning you can lift it off your mouse pad with ease. Its comfortable grip and its extremely power efficient HERO 16K sensor mean you’ll never again be distracted by cursor jitter. To top it all off, it also offers an astonishing 140 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Logitech G903 feels satisfying to click, which is something that’s usually taken for granted. It’s one of those tiny little things that make the difference.

It’s all about ease of use and that’s something that ties profusely into League. If you’re farming away in the bot lane and missing out on some of those all-important creeps, that extra comfort could really help.

2) Finalmouse ULTRALIGHT PRO

Our summary: The best mouse for extended gaming sessions

DPI: 3200 | Features: Super light, interchangeable DPI scroller

It’s just so simple. Everything is cut back to make the Finalmouse ULTRALIGHT PRO by far the lightest mouse on the market. It weighs as little as 67 grams. This may not sound like a big deal, but it really does give the mouse a feeling like no other.

The Finalmouse takes so little impact on your hand that you’ll be able to continue gaming for hours on end without feeling any sort of discomfort. It’s achieved this through its minimalist approach to its design, cutting out all the unnecessary flashy lights, buttons, and weights we’ve grown accustomed to seeing on the market.

They’re all just added distractions. And you don’t want your fluorescent mouse distracting you when you’re trying to secure that all-important win. You want to focus on the game at hand, not your impending electric bill.

Although the Finalmouse is minimalist, it still has a couple of important features. It comes with a simple and interchangeable DPI button, with two useful buttons on the side of the mouse that can be easily customized. You can change it on the fly if you want. It’s pure and simple, and it comes in at a relatively affordable price.

The top dog

Our summary: The best all-round gaming mouse

DPI: 16,000 | Features: One of the best mouse sensors, the perfect shape and fit for your hand

First, it’s important to say that Razer doesn’t have the best reputation. It’s a company that’s often considered to have more style than substance, and that’s often the case with many of their products. But the Razer Deathadder Elite is a completely different story.

It’s a mouse that’s almost become iconic in the gaming industry. It’s so widely used by professional players and streamers alike that we’ve become accustomed to seeing it everywhere. Even Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok uses it. It’s a great all-around mouse that works perfectly for League or any other game.

It’s a simple mouse, but it has a lot of substance and usability. It has everything you could ask for in a mouse and more.

Unlike the other two mice on the list, the Razer Deathadder Elite uses a 16,000 CPI optical sensor. It sounds great, but big numbers don’t necessarily mean everything. It’s hard to imagine any sane human comfortably using that range of sensitivity, but it’s still an option that’s available.

Like the Logitech G903, the Razer Deathadder Elite has implemented a sensor similar to PMW-3366, one of the best sensors available on the market, delivering extremely reliant tracking.

There’s not much to say about the Razer Deathadder Elite other than it’s the best all-around mouse on the market. Its shape is ideal, with two comfortable buttons for your fingers, a more than satisfying scroller, and side grips that feel perfect to the touch. And it’s cheap—so very cheap.

