An incredible M1 chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and iPadOS have all turned the Apple iPad Air 5 into an excellent replacement for laptops and notebooks.

However, having a good keyboard is necessary to make the most out of the iPad Air 5 and use it for writing and editing purposes. With an iPad Air 5 keyboard, you will have a lightweight device that serves as a laptop and is more portable.

The list we’ve provided here will help you to choose the best keyboard for iPad Air 5 in 2022.

Fintie keyboard case for iPad Air 5th Generation (2022)

Image: Fintie

Specifications This keyboard case from Fintie is compatible with iPad Air’s 4th and 5th generations. Of course, check and match your device model number to reassure compatibility. It has a magnetically detachable mechanism, and you can even adjust it to have the best viewing angle. At the top edge, there is an Apple Pencil holder. Using silicone, ABS, and synthetic leather promises a quality product.

ProCase keyboard case for iPad Air 5/4, 2022 2020

Image: ProCase

Specifications The ProCase keyboard has a slim and lightweight design that makes it easier to transport the iPad Air. The ABS material and anti-slip pads can protect the device to the best. There is also a Pencil holder at the top. Moreover, you can order it in black, rose gold, and teal, so you can find the one that fits your style best!

Apple magic keyboard for iPad Air (5th and 4th Generation)

Image: Apple

Specifications Apple’s own accessories for the iPad are classic and clean. The Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air is made of premium quality material and connects to your device through Bluetooth, magnetic, or smart connector. To facilitate working with iPadOS, you also have a trackpad. The keyboard is available in black and white colors.

Apple smart keyboard Folio for iPad Air (5th and 4th Generation)

Image: Apple

Specifications This keyboard from Apple is compatible with different generations of iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air. It uses a smart connector to attach to your device. Also, it comes with a foldable design as protection for the front and back of the iPad. This is a versatile and easy-to-use device that instantly transforms your iPad.

COO keyboard case for iPad Air 5th Generation (2022)

Image: COO

Specifications This is a detachable wireless keyboard from COO that is compatible with Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models. Of course, check and match your device model number before purchase. The body is made of Polyurethane, which promises durability. You can order it in six different colors and seven backlight colors are added to the keyboard to make typing more enjoyable.

Logitech ultrathin keyboard Folio for iPad 5

Image: Logitech

Specifications The Logitech keyboard for iPad Air 5 is an ultrathin and lightweight product tailored to those who carry their tablet to various places. Moreover, it provides great protection thanks to its fabric material and water-repellent features. You can easily fold the case and put it in your bag without your benign worry about any damage to the device. The keyboard is also rechargeable.

Typecase touch 2022 iPad Air 5th Generation keyboard

Image: Typecase

Specifications The last product on our list is a keyboard from Typecase that comes with rotatable hinges and other notable features, including an Apple Pencil holder, color backlight, and a multi-touch trackpad. The Typecase Touch keyboard is available in four colors.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.