best ipad air 5 cases in 2022

Be it for creativity or productivity, nothing can beat iPads. The newer iPads, like the iPad Air 5th Generation, are powerful, versatile, and offer more flexibility than ever. And the designs still tend to be beautiful and delicate with a premium finish.

As useful as iPads are, they’re equally fragile and need to be taken care of. The first thing you can do is shield your tablet against dust, spills, and drops with a high-quality case.

Whether you want a folding case or a simple transparent back cover, we have picked the best items from the internet.

MoKo Case for iPad Air 5th Generation 2022

Image via MoKo

Specifications MoKo’s case is an exclusive fit for iPad Air 5th Gen. The case is layered with high-quality PU on the outside. On the inside, the case is lined with soft fabric-like material to prevent scratching. You can place the tablet at two different angles for typing and viewing. The magnetic connection holds the tablet firmly at both angles. It has a side-opening cover that works with the iPad’s auto wake and sleep function.

iMieet iPad Air 5 case 2022

Image via iMieet

Specifications iMieet’s iPad case is a fit for iPad Air 5th Gen and Air 4th Gen (both tablets are 10.9 inches). The case is precisely cut out giving you full access to all buttons and functions. The hard PC back shell protects your device from wear and tear. Meanwhile, the insides are layered with microfiber to prevent scratching. There’s a built-in magnetic strip that keeps the lid closed. You can fold the case and double it up as a stand for viewing and typing.

HBorna clear case for 10.9″ iPad Air 5th Generation 2022

Image by HBorna

Specifications If you want a no-nonsense case that covers your iPad, then you should check out HBorna’s clear case. As the case material has a rubbery feel to it, you get a firm hold on the device. You get a clear case that is thin, lightweight, and won’t add bulk to your sleek iPad. The soft, TPU-crafted case has precise cuts and won’t block access to buttons and ports.

Cantis clear case for iPad Air 5th Generation 2022

Image via Cantis

Specifications If you want a folding case with a built-in screen protector, then Cantis’ case is a top pick. The case is crafted from high-quality PC material with layered corners which make it shockproof. It has a TPU kickstand on the back – you can pop it out and prop the iPad vertically or horizontally. Meanwhile, the built-in screen protector is thin, transparent, and won’t cause any touch or visibility issues.

Fintie case for iPad Air 5th Generation (2022)

Image via Fintie

Specifications If you’re looking for a folding case with a built-in pencil holder, then Fintie’s iPad case is perfection. The case fits iPad Air 5th Gen and 4th Gen. With precise cuts, the case doesn’t interrupt charging and the outer layer is crafted from thin and premium PU. Meanwhile, the insides are layered with microfiber to prevent scratching and the back cover has a rich matte finish. It’s also a pretty color. With the clip-on installation, you can easily put your iPad in and out of the case.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro designed for iPad Air 5th Generation (2022)

Image via Spigen

Specifications Just like the name suggests, Spigen’s iPad case is rugged. One look at the case, and you know it will shield your tablet from all kinds of damage. The case is durable and doubles as a stand for your iPad. The carbon lining gives it a premium matte finish and fits the iPad Air 5th Gen perfectly. With air cushion technology, the case absorbs shock and shields the device.

Dadanism case for iPad Air 5th/4th Generation 2022

Specifications If you carry your iPad around a lot, then you need to check Dadanism’s case. You can comfortably hold the case with the elastic strap on the back. The case is covered with rich PU on the outside and soft microfiber on the inside. You can double up the case as a stand and prop it up at various angles. The case doesn’t obstruct charging, so you can charge with the case on.

If you travel a lot, you should consider getting a shockproof case that reduces fall impact. Meanwhile, a case with a pop-out stand will be useful if you use your iPad for viewing. To get a firm hold while using the pencil, go for a rubberized or textured case.

Looking for iPad cases with some extra space for a stylus? We got that covered as well! Check out our roundup for the best iPad cases with stylus holders!

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.