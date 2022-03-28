Best iPad Air 5 cases in 2022

Flaunt your style. Get a cool case for your iPad Air 5.

Be it for creativity or productivity, nothing can beat iPads. The newer iPads, like the iPad Air 5th Generation, are powerful, versatile, and offer more flexibility than ever. And the designs still tend to be beautiful and delicate with a premium finish.

As useful as iPads are, they’re equally fragile and need to be taken care of. The first thing you can do is shield your tablet against dust, spills, and drops with a high-quality case.

Whether you want a folding case or a simple transparent back cover, we have picked the best items from the internet.

MoKo Case for iPad Air 5th Generation 2022

Specifications
MoKo’s case is an exclusive fit for iPad Air 5th Gen. The case is layered with high-quality PU on the outside. On the inside, the case is lined with soft fabric-like material to prevent scratching. You can place the tablet at two different angles for typing and viewing. The magnetic connection holds the tablet firmly at both angles. It has a side-opening cover that works with the iPad’s auto wake and sleep function.
Why We Recommend
  • Full body protection
  • Can be propped up at two angels
  • Available in 16 different shades
iMieet iPad Air 5 case 2022

Specifications
iMieet’s iPad case is a fit for iPad Air 5th Gen and Air 4th Gen (both tablets are 10.9 inches). The case is precisely cut out giving you full access to all buttons and functions. The hard PC back shell protects your device from wear and tear. Meanwhile, the insides are layered with microfiber to prevent scratching. There’s a built-in magnetic strip that keeps the lid closed. You can fold the case and double it up as a stand for viewing and typing.
Why We Recommend
  • Fit for iPad Air 5th Gen and 4th Gen
  • Full coverage shields against scratches
  • Available in 21 colors
HBorna clear case for 10.9″ iPad Air 5th Generation 2022

Specifications
If you want a no-nonsense case that covers your iPad, then you should check out HBorna’s clear case. As the case material has a rubbery feel to it, you get a firm hold on the device. You get a clear case that is thin, lightweight, and won’t add bulk to your sleek iPad. The soft, TPU-crafted case has precise cuts and won’t block access to buttons and ports.
Why We Recommend
  • Thin and lightweight
  • High-quality TPU material
  • Easy to install and take off
Cantis clear case for iPad Air 5th Generation 2022

Specifications
If you want a folding case with a built-in screen protector, then Cantis’ case is a top pick. The case is crafted from high-quality PC material with layered corners which make it shockproof. It has a TPU kickstand on the back – you can pop it out and prop the iPad vertically or horizontally. Meanwhile, the built-in screen protector is thin, transparent, and won’t cause any touch or visibility issues.
Why We Recommend
  • Built-in protection for the screen
  • Built-in kickstand
  • Shockproof corners
Fintie case for iPad Air 5th Generation (2022)

Specifications
If you’re looking for a folding case with a built-in pencil holder, then Fintie’s iPad case is perfection. The case fits iPad Air 5th Gen and 4th Gen. With precise cuts, the case doesn’t interrupt charging and the outer layer is crafted from thin and premium PU. Meanwhile, the insides are layered with microfiber to prevent scratching and the back cover has a rich matte finish. It’s also a pretty color. With the clip-on installation, you can easily put your iPad in and out of the case.
Why We Recommend
  • Fits iPad Air 5th and 4th Gen
  • Built-in pencil holder
  • Available in 14 colors and prints
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro designed for iPad Air 5th Generation (2022)

Specifications
Just like the name suggests, Spigen’s iPad case is rugged. One look at the case, and you know it will shield your tablet from all kinds of damage. The case is durable and doubles as a stand for your iPad. The carbon lining gives it a premium matte finish and fits the iPad Air 5th Gen perfectly. With air cushion technology, the case absorbs shock and shields the device.
Why We Recommend
  • Built-in pencil holder
  • Air cushion technology for shock absorption
  • Doubles up as a stand
Dadanism case for iPad Air 5th/4th Generation 2022

Specifications
If you carry your iPad around a lot, then you need to check Dadanism’s case. You can comfortably hold the case with the elastic strap on the back. The case is covered with rich PU on the outside and soft microfiber on the inside. You can double up the case as a stand and prop it up at various angles. The case doesn’t obstruct charging, so you can charge with the case on.
Why We Recommend
  • Hand strap for portability
  • Built-in pencil holder
  • Magnetic strap for auto wake and sleep
If you travel a lot, you should consider getting a shockproof case that reduces fall impact. Meanwhile, a case with a pop-out stand will be useful if you use your iPad for viewing. To get a firm hold while using the pencil, go for a rubberized or textured case.

Looking for iPad cases with some extra space for a stylus? We got that covered as well! Check out our roundup for the best iPad cases with stylus holders!

