Best deals on SSDs

Whether you’re looking to upgrade the amount of storage your PC has or the speed at which that storage functions, a Solid State Drive (SSD) is the best option available for modern builds. The following SSD deals are rock-solid options that you can buy at a fraction of their regular prices.
Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus
Specifications
For those with a larger budget, the Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus is an ideal SSD for storage on a motherboard with PCIe Gen 4 compatibility. It features blazing-fast read and write speeds, massive capacity, and the convenient M.2 form factor that makes installation easy with no clutter or hassle.
SAMSUNG 980 PRO
Specifications
The Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD is an attractive option for those on a medium budget. With an M.2 form factor, fast read and write speeds, and 2TB of storage, this single SSD is often far more than enough for the average PC user.
Corsair MP400
Specifications
For PC users who want the benefits of NVMe M.2 storage but don’t want to break the bank, the Corsair MP400 1TB SSD has your back. This SSD features M.2 storage compatibility with PCIe Gen 3 and features moderate read and write speeds.
Western Digital 1TB WD Blue SN550
Specifications
If your budget is running thin, but you don’t want to give up on the idea of an M.2 SSD, Western Digital’s Blue SN550 is might be an SSD for you. It retains the ideal M.2 form factor but features PCIe Gen 3 compatibility, slower read and write speeds, and a single terabyte of storage to keep prices low.
WD_BLACK 500GB SN850
Specifications
With an M.2 form factor designed for Gen 4 PCIe slots, 500GB of space, and read and write speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and 5,300MB/s, WD BLACK’s SN850 exemplifies the SSD price-to-performance ratio.
SAMSUNG SSD 860 EVO 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD
Specifications
Moving away from M.2 form factors for a moment, this Samsung 2.5-inch SATA SSD offers a great option for those who want to throw a bit more storage space into their PC without overspending on performance. When on sale, this product is just about the cheapest way to add long-lifespan mass storage to a PC.
TeamGroup T-Force CARDEA Zero Z440
Specifications
The Z440 by TeamGroup is yet another M.2 SSD that manages to shoulder its way into the mid-range pricing competition. With solid read and write speeds, a large amount of storage, and competitive pricing, it’s hard to find a better option for a general upgrade to any PC or console storage.
More Dot Esports articles about SSDs:
With the deals we’ve covered here, we hope that gamers discover deals on SSDs that fit their needs.
This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.