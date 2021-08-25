Best deals on SSDs

Whether you’re looking to upgrade the amount of storage your PC has or the speed at which that storage functions, a Solid State Drive (SSD) is the best option available for modern builds. The following SSD deals are rock-solid options that you can buy at a fraction of their regular prices.

Image via Sabrent

Specifications For those with a larger budget, the Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus is an ideal SSD for storage on a motherboard with PCIe Gen 4 compatibility. It features blazing-fast read and write speeds, massive capacity, and the convenient M.2 form factor that makes installation easy with no clutter or hassle.

Image via SAMSUNG

Specifications The Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD is an attractive option for those on a medium budget. With an M.2 form factor, fast read and write speeds, and 2TB of storage, this single SSD is often far more than enough for the average PC user.

Image via Corsair

Specifications For PC users who want the benefits of NVMe M.2 storage but don’t want to break the bank, the Corsair MP400 1TB SSD has your back. This SSD features M.2 storage compatibility with PCIe Gen 3 and features moderate read and write speeds.

Image via Western Digital

Specifications If your budget is running thin, but you don’t want to give up on the idea of an M.2 SSD, Western Digital’s Blue SN550 is might be an SSD for you. It retains the ideal M.2 form factor but features PCIe Gen 3 compatibility, slower read and write speeds, and a single terabyte of storage to keep prices low.

Specifications With an M.2 form factor designed for Gen 4 PCIe slots, 500GB of space, and read and write speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and 5,300MB/s, WD BLACK’s SN850 exemplifies the SSD price-to-performance ratio.

Image via SAMSUNG

Specifications Moving away from M.2 form factors for a moment, this Samsung 2.5-inch SATA SSD offers a great option for those who want to throw a bit more storage space into their PC without overspending on performance. When on sale, this product is just about the cheapest way to add long-lifespan mass storage to a PC.

Image via TEAMGROUP

Specifications The Z440 by TeamGroup is yet another M.2 SSD that manages to shoulder its way into the mid-range pricing competition. With solid read and write speeds, a large amount of storage, and competitive pricing, it’s hard to find a better option for a general upgrade to any PC or console storage.

With the deals we’ve covered here, we hope that gamers discover deals on SSDs that fit their needs.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.