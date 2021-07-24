Best Cramorant Build in Pokémon UNITE

Pokémon UNITE has a bunch of Pokémon for players to play as but none as powerful as Cramorant— at least in our opinion.

Players are grinding up the ranked ladder with the silly Blue Bird Pokémon and it’s no surprise why it deals a bunch of damage and has one of the more diverse movesets and abilities in-game.

Should you find yourself struggling to understand what to play with him though, have no fear as we are here to discuss more about what you can do to take advantage of Cramorant’s moveset when you go into your next game. Just copy or unique build guide below and watch the wins fly in.

Items

Held Item

Shell Bell: Considering how many special attacks you’ll be dealing with, the amount of heals Shell Bell can give you should not be underestimated.

Spc. Atk. Specs: No brainer. A permanent Special Attack boosting item after scoring a goal will have you shredding enemy Pokémon with ease.

Buddy Barrier: Might allow you to get that extra hit off but honestly, as your ult keeps you in place during use and usually you’ll use it in team fights. It is a no-brainer.

Battle Item

Eject Button: If the need to get in or get out quickly, the Eject Button is your go-to when you need to flash your way in style. Honestly, it’s just too good of an item not to use.

Moves

Level four: Air Slash

Honestly, while Hurricane can seem like a better option for new players, those who put the time into Air Slash well benefit greatly from its sheer power. You also get a mini dash which is great.

Level seven: Surf OR Dive depending on preference.

Let us explain.

Surf I feel is better if you are behind or going level with an enemy and is a great AOE damage that reloads prey while slowing. However, if you find yourself ahead, Dive could allow you to hyper carry so long as you can get off Air Slash’s high burst. Play whichever one fits your playstyle.

Level nine: Gatling Gulp Missle

Don’t use this ability alone unless you are sure of a kill. It works better in messy team fights from afar where no one can get to you. If you can get off a good one sit back, relax, and watch the kills come in. Just be sure to cancel it and get out of there if you need to.