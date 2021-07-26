Best bot lane Pokémon on Pokémon UNITE

Almost a week removed from Pokémon UNITE’s global launch on the Nintendo Switch, players have had a chance to experiment with each of the 20 unique species available in the game right now and begin crafting strategies to find the most success.

Part of this process is identifying the correct area to use a specific Pokémon. UNITE’s map is split into three sections, two lanes and a wild area in the middle. While a meta is yet to be established, over the past few days we’ve seen which Pokémon have gravitated towards certain positions.

In the bottom lane, fast, high damage Pokémon from the attacker type are mostly found there. Here are the five best options to take into battle in the bottom lane.

The 5 best bottom lane Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE

5 – Lucario

Lucario is one of the more aggressive options to use in the bottom lane. An all-rounder, this Pokémon has great damage along with some impressive mobility. With its consistent strength throughout the match and gap closing abilities, Lucario is a great choice to get an early lead and snowball to victory.

4 – Greninja

One of the more challenging Pokémon to play currently in the game, if you can master how to play Greninja you’ll be rewarded with a powerful species that has plenty of unique skills to engage and disengage from combat safely.

3 – Cinderace

An easy Pokémon to play, Cinderace starts off the match slightly weaker than other Pokémon. But later on, its damage increases drastically and can become a game-changing force along with its useful kit.

2 – Alolan Ninetales

With a lot of high damage, melee-based opposition in the bottom lane, Alolan Nintelas is a perfect choice. Boasting the handy ability to slow enemies with basic attacks, Nintetales can dictate the speed of combat and with its added crowd control and high damage can easily out-duel most of the roster.

1 – Pikachu

Pikachu is an attacker that can be played in either lane and still remain highly effective. The Pokémon is by far the best character in UNITE, boasting powerful attacks, the ability to paralyze foes, and a easy-to-use kit that anybody can excel with.