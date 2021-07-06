Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Launch Party event featuring 18 teams unveiled

It has a prize pool of about $8,000.

Krafton has revealed the first official esports event for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

The Launch Party will feature 18 teams led by popular content creators and professional players competing for a share of the Rs. 600,000 (about $8,040) prize pool. It will take place on July 8 and 9.

Each team will have four players. They’ll be led by the following personalities:

Dynamo

Kronten

Mortal

Gaming Guru

Classified YL

Antaryami

K18

Alpha Clasher

Snax

Sangwan

Godnixon

Ghatak

Ronak

Shreeman Legend

Maxtern

Jonathan

Bandookbaaz

Clash Universe

Fans can tune into the competition on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a localized version of PUBG Mobile published by Krafton. The global version of the game by Tencent Games was banned in the country due to data privacy concerns in September 2020. The esports scene for the game also collapsed following its ban. With the Launch Party event, Krafton will be attempting to relaunch esports competitions for the mobile battle royale game.

BGMI is available on Android devices. A release date for iOS hasn’t been revealed yet.