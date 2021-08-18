Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available on Apple’s App Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, has finally launched for iOS users. The game can now be downloaded through Apple’s App Store.

The game size is about 1.9 GB and requires compatibility of iOS 11.0 or later. This is the first time Apple users in India can enjoy the battle royale game ever since it was banned on Sept. 2, 2020, for data privacy concerns by India’s ministry of electronics and IT.

To download and install BGMI on iOS, simply open the official App Store page for the game and click on the “get” option. Accounts are linked to Apple ID may face some problems on login right now due to maintenance on the authentication system of the iOS version.

BGMI was released on Android on July 2. Earlier this week, Krafton announced that the game had crossed 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It achieved this feat just a little over a month after its release. The developer sent a permanent Galaxy Messenger Set to all players to commemorate the occasion.

Krafton has also announced an esports tournament for the game, called the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series. So far, over 540,000 registrations have happened. With the iOS release today, players on this platform can also sign up to compete in the $135,000 tournament.