Apex Legends Mobile opens pre-registration worldwide

Apex Legends Mobile pre-registration is now available to players worldwide, with the exception of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Russia, and Belarus, EA and Respawn Entertainment announced today.

The game promises to bring the immersive Apex Legends universe, the highly competitive battles with the unique characters players already know, and fast-paced gameplay with fluid movement and gunplay to players almost everywhere.

Get ready to be legendary with Apex Legends Mobile. New events. New limited-time modes. New trailer featuring high-octane, squad-based action.



To pre-register, players need to visit the game’s official website. All players who do this will be able to collect exclusive cosmetics, including an Epic skin for Bloodhound if at least 10 million players participate. At time of writing, the official site already has 7,577,496 registered players. The rewards will be delivered through the in-game mailbox in the months ahead after the release of the game.

Apex Legends Mobile was built from the ground up for mobile devices and it’s a totally independent experience that has an optimized interface and controls specific to mobile, as well as maps, game modes, and content completely dedicated to it.

Apex Legends Mobile was already soft-launched for some regions in February, and soon, players almost everywhere will have the full experience on their devices. For more information on Apex Legends Mobile, players can check out the official website and the official Twitter account of the game.