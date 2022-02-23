Everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Mobile limited regional launch

With mobile devices rapidly advancing every year, the platform has become a suitable fit for gamers. Mobile games have improved drastically in terms of graphics and it’s now Apex Legends’ turn to shake up the platform.

Apex Legends Mobile has been under development for a while now and the game is slowly getting ready for its launch. In 2021, players from select regions were invited to test out the game. And now, more players will be able to join the action in the coming days.

Starting next week, Apex Legends Mobile will start its limited regional launch, getting one step closer to its full launch.

Where will Apex Legends Mobile’s limited launch be available?

In the upcoming limited launch, players from Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia will be able to download Apex Legends Mobile from Google Play and Apple App Stores.

How many legends will there be in Apex Legends Mobile in the upcoming regional launch?

Though the devs are planning to feature all legends in the game’s mobile version, only a handful will be available during the regional launch.

The following nine legends will be featured in Apex Legends Mobile’s regional launch:

Bloodhound

Gibraltar

Lifeline

Wraith

Bangalore

Octane

Mirage

Pathfinder

Caustic

Will Apex Legends Mobile support cross-play?

Apex Legends Mobile doesn’t support cross-play since the game was developed from the ground up for mobile platforms.

Though this can help Apex Legends Mobile offer a more robust experience on mobile platforms, it can also seem like a drawback since its main competitor, Fortnite, supports cross-play for mobile devices.

What are the minimum system requirements for Apex Legends Mobile?

If you’re looking to have a smooth gaming experience while playing Apex Legends Mobile, you’ll just need to make sure that your device checks all the boxes for the game’s minimum system requirements.

Minimum Android system requirements for Apex Legends Mobile Android 8.1 Open GL 3.0 or higher 3 GB free space At least 3 GB RAM Screens size: N/L/XL

Minimum iOS system requirements for Apex Legends Mobile iPhone 6S or later OS version: 10.0 or later CPU: A9 3 GB free space At least 2GB RAM



When will Apex Legends Mobile be fully released?

The developers will share more details about Apex Legends Mobile’s full release as they collect more data during the regional release.

The regional releases serve as beta tests for the developers and they use the data to improve the game further before it’s shipped worldwide.