Among Us is free to own on the Epic Games Store for a limited time

Innersloth has partnered with Epic Games to push its popular Among Us title to even more players, offering the game for free on the Epic Games Store.

The EGS version of the game is the same PC variant that’s available on Steam and would typically cost $4.99 as a standalone purchase.

Players who claim Among Us on EGS will have it in their libraries permanently and can download the game whenever they want. All of the add-on DLC is also available on the platform, though it’s priced normally.

Just like on every other platform, Among Us on Epic will be completely cross-play compatible, meaning players can play with their friends who play on any other device. The game is available on Epic, Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile right now and will launch on PlayStation later this year.

This special deal will only be available until June 3.